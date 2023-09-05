Home » Madrid’s Community to Waive Nationality Requirement for Extra-Community Doctors in Deficient Specialties
Madrid’s community will waive the nationality requirement for extra-community doctors who practice in specialties considered deficient, such as Family Medicine or Pediatrics. Regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso announced this measure during her visit to the new health center in Seville. She emphasized the need for a more modern, accessible, and human healthcare system, particularly in Primary Care, which addresses 80 percent of citizens’ health problems. Ayuso also revealed a series of measures aimed at improving the employment situation for healthcare professionals, including salary improvements and reducing bureaucracy in health services. The order to allow extra-community doctors with the required degrees to practice in Spain will be published this week. This three-year measure will be applied in the specialties of Family and Community Medicine and Pediatrics. Additionally, Ayuso promised to recruit over 34,000 permanent statutory employees before December 31, 2024, and to call transfer contests biennially starting next year to address the issue of temporary employment.

