After five very long months, Mike Maignan is finally ready to return to Stefano Pioli’s disposal. Obviously no risks will be taken, but the French goalkeeper, who resumed training yesterday, albeit partially, in the group, could soon return to the squad, perhaps already for the next league match scheduled for Sunday evening at San Siro against Atalanta by Gasperini.

ATALANTA YES OR NO? – This was reported this morning by Tuttosport who explained that the next training sessions will be important for testing the condition of the calf. If all goes well, Maignan could be among the players already available for the match against the Bergamo players. In the event of a call-up, it will be interesting to understand whether Pioli will immediately put him on the pitch or not: precaution is never too much in these cases, especially after a five-month break, but it must also be said that a player like him, if he is ready, generally we tend to deploy him immediately on the field.

CHAMPIONS OBJECTIVE – At Milanello we don’t want to take any risks and therefore if the Frenchman doesn’t give certainties on his state of form then he will wait an extra week and will return to the field on March 4 in Florence. Also because the former Lille’s big goal has always been the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Tottenham on 8 March. In view of this challenge, Maignan, as required by UEFA regulations, will take the place of Ciprian Tatarusanu in the Champions list.