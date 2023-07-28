Make your own salad dressing: tips and recipes | > – Guide – Cooking

As of: 07/27/2023 5:03 p.m

Ready-made dressings often contain preservatives, thickeners and a lot of sugar. A salad quickly turns into an unhealthy meal. Salad dressings are easy to prepare.

In order to be able to quickly prepare a dressing at any time, it is advisable to have a few basic ingredients at home. This includes a good, preferably cold-pressed cooking oil – for example olive, rapeseed, sunflower – or walnut oil -, a high-quality vinegar, such as a good balsamic vinegar or a white or red wine vinegar, as well as salt and pepper.

Basic ingredients for vinaigrette: oil and vinegar

The ratio of oil to vinegar is about 2 to 1. Alternatively, you can use lemon juice instead of vinegar. A simple vinaigrette can be prepared from these few ingredients, which can be refined with fresh herbs, some mustard or honey, depending on your taste. Fruits such as strawberries, raspberries or blueberries are also suitable for summer salads and can either be pureed or added to the finished dressing.

This is how Italian and French dressing succeed

The classic Italian dressing consists of olive oil with red wine vinegar, freshly chopped herbs such as basil or oregano, a little mild mustard, freshly pressed garlic and salt and pepper.

For the popular French dressing, first mix white wine vinegar with 1 egg yolk, some pressed garlic, mustard and salt and pepper, then slowly add the oil and then stir in some cream and vegetable stock. The egg ensures a good bond.

Yoghurt dressing: Perfect with a green salad

A simple yoghurt dressing can also be prepared without any oil at all. To do this, mix the juice of 1 lemon with 1 small cup of yoghurt and season with pepper, salt and a little sugar. This mix goes particularly well with fresh green salad.

Caesar Salad: Popular classic with Parmesan

One of the reasons why the classic Caesar salad is so popular is its hearty dressing. To do this, beat 1 egg with a pinch of salt with a hand blender until fluffy and slowly pour in about 25 milliliters of olive oil. Add a tablespoon of coarse mustard and mix in briefly. Then stir in some broth, vinegar and about 20 grams of grated Parmesan. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and garlic if you like.

Incidentally, salad dressings not only go well with leaf salads, but also refine cooked dishes such as green asparagus, potatoes, beans or artichokes.

Make dressing in bowl or glass

A dressing is best stirred in a small stainless steel or glass bowl with a whisk. Alternatively, put all the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake vigorously. Advantage: Leftovers can be stored in the glass in the refrigerator without decanting.

How long does salad dressing keep in the fridge?

Dressings can easily be produced in advance or leftovers can be saved for the next meal. It is best to store light, loose salad dressings with vinegar and oil in sealed jars in the refrigerator and shake vigorously before use. They keep refrigerated for about ten days, sauces with egg and dairy products about three days.

