Manicure can make you look younger

Nail color from 50? Yes, but which shade is best for older ladies? Certain colors are recommended by professionals to keep hands looking youthful.

While hands aren’t usually the first place to see signs of aging (like spider veins or dry skin), they can be. It turns out that some nail polish colors can make your hands appear younger than they actually are. If you are over 50, you should know which nail polish colors to try!

Nail color from 50 – nude nails are elegant and noble

Every woman should have an anti-aging nude polish in her arsenal. Fingers that are too short will appear longer if you wear pastel colors like tan, baby pink, or pure white. Nude nails are particularly popular for 50-year-old women – they spice up your look in a flash and make you look modern and elegant. Nude or neutral tones with a subtle pink undertone work best on fair complexioned women to keep them from looking washed out.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

A warm shade of caramel or taupe suits women with medium complexions best. Women with darker complexions should choose mauve or cinnamon that complement their skin’s undertone.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

To liven up your look, get neutral nails done in a creative style.

Chocolate and gray browns are young and trendy, but dark browns should be avoided as they can be too harsh and unforgiving. You can also try nail design with different nail polish colors.

Nail polish trend for older ladies – glitter or metallic nails

Applying gold or silver nail polish is a quick and easy technique to make your hands look younger and more groomed. Gold and silver nail polish not only emphasizes the shine of the jewelry, but is also a beautiful addition to a variety of styles.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Add some metallic to your look and instantly look younger. The way the light reflects off metallic tones is very fascinating. If, like me, you mostly wear dark or neutral tones to work, a dab of metallic polish on your nails will brighten up your otherwise professional appearance.

Red nail color from 50 – one of the best and most beautiful colors

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

The best kind of red is a bright, modern shade. This modern manicure gives you a touch of youthful freshness.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Bright orange-red painted nails draw more attention to the manicure than to the hands themselves.

You can also try colors like burgundy or plum – they are suitable for both formal and informal occasions and can be worn both day and night.

Dark shades of blue or green – popular shades for 50-year-olds

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Navy blue or dark shades of blue and green are favorites if you want your hands to look young. They’re bold and beautifully illuminate your skin without the harshness of black. Try the metallic sheen, which is also very popular these days.

Manicure for older women – pink or fuchsia color

You can choose a shade of pink to suit any look or occasion. Choose bold shades of pink if you prefer to hide your hands. Instead of focusing on your fingers, people will be staring at your manicure. Fingers of any length and width look great in a light, pastel pink (especially baby pink).

Lilac nails

Women over 50 now paint their fingernails in a bold shade that really shows off their attractive hands. The light shade is young without being garish. The hands look neater without any additional effort and the bright color hides annoying wrinkles. Whether done professionally or at home, this year’s nail design trend is a real eye-catcher.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Purple is perfect for women over 50 because this manicure can be both fun and sophisticated. You can also choose a soft pastel tone, because extreme tones make you look older. In combination with a shade of pink, your hands will look modern and elegant.

Tipp: You should rather avoid certain nail polish colors. Your hands are particularly vulnerable to the sun’s harmful UV rays, which cause brown spots on your fingers as you age. That’s why you should avoid colors like rich browns, black, purple and yellow, which are also in trend this year.

French tips enhance the look

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

French manicures with colored accents on the tips are currently very popular. It is also very suitable for women over 50. A French manicure with colored tips gives you a wide range of options to adapt to your personal style. First, try a new simple manicure, replacing the white polish with another color. But there are plenty of other designs to try if you fancy something new.

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

You can go for standard single color tips or try something different!

