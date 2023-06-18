Manuka honey: is that the truth behind the health claims?

by Nicola Kuhrt 18.06.2023, 12:43



Manuka honey, obtained from the flowers of the New Zealand South Sea myrtle, is used to heal wounds and skin irritations. What about the promised antibacterial effect?

Europeans became acquainted with the New Zealand South Sea myrtle in 1769 during James Cook’s first expedition. Since they made tea from the leaves of the shrub-like plant, they called it “tea tree”. (“Tea tree oil” is obtained from various myrtles). The Maori, who call them Manuka, have been using them medicinally for a long time, for example to cure skin ailments or colds.