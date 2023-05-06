Marco Bocci, the dramatic illness that drastically changed his life

Marco Bocci, guest of the new episode of the Hyenas, dedicates the disease monologue that struck him years ago and that still marks his life today.

Let’s find out together his statements and what are the symptoms and remedies of his illness.

Marco Bocci: the touching monologue to the Hyenas

The actor much loved by the fiction audience opens up to profound statements about his liferecounting the illness that struck him years ago.

Marco Bocci has in fact declared:

Four years ago I survived a rare virus. It hit me part of the brain that governs memory and speech. Today I don’t recognize the faces of friends, and I can even watch a movie six times before I realized I’d seen it before.

It’s still:

I remember few anecdotes from my childhood so that my friends call me “But who? But where? But when?”. Because I repeat these questions over and over again.

The actor further stated that he walk constantly with Google Maps in hand, as he does not remember the streets of the country where he was born.

So let’s find out what it is technical term to be used to talk about the disease that hit him.

Cerebral herpes: the disease that struck Marco Bocci

Il virus Herpes Simplexwhich causes herpes that commonly appears on our lips, can reach our brain if not taken care of properly.

Marco Bocci knows it well, who has spoken several times about this disease and what the consequences are.

Html Twitter Vimeo Youtube Instagram http://

The herpes simplex virus doesn’t just settle on our lips: it can in fact move in our body through the nerves. It may therefore happen that from the lip it is able to reach the brain, located in the temporal lobe through the olfactory nerve.

Cerebral herpes is very rare, but in some cases it can even be fatal: for this reason it must never be underestimated, especially when the first symptoms begin to appear.

What are the symptoms of cerebral herpes

The high fever it could be the first alarm bell: however, it does not always manifest itself, so it is useful to keep other signals under control.

Between symptoms in fact there are:

• convulsions, similar to epileptic seizures;

•

•

•

•

Among other ailments is the loss of taste and memory, precisely the most serious consequence that Marco Bocci has encountered. This happens because it is precisely the temporal lobe affected by herpesor the place where memories are kept.

It is therefore essential to carry out some analyses, including one magnetic resonance imaging of the brain and lumbar puncture.

Let’s now find out what is the necessary treatment path to mitigate cerebral herpes.

Read also: Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: what is the disease that struck Berlusconi

Cerebral herpes: what are the treatments to implement

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the patient should be hospitalized immediately. Necessary then implement antiviral treatment within 3-4 days of the onset of symptoms.

The therapy consists of intravenous administration of antivirals high-dose that should be taken continuously for 10-15 days.

By doing so, the viral load decreases and the virus stops reproducing, until the cerebral herpes disappears.

Read also: Carlotta Bertotti returns to talk about the spot on her face: let’s find out what it is together