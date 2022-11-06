Home Health “Marti killed by a Nile mosquito”
"Marti killed by a Nile mosquito"

“Marti killed by a Nile mosquito”

Sunday 06 November 2022

Colle Brianza

Martina Mancuso, 27, suffering from leukemia, was still debilitated after a bone marrow transplant

“A few months ago he went through the bone marrow transplant by hopping. And now a damned mosquito has stolen it from us. ‘ She is the mom of Martina “Marti” Mancuso, Orietta Zecchinato, to tell how you can die, at the age of 27, from an insect bite by contracting the West Nile virus.

Originally from Colle Brianza, Martina had been living for some time in Pescate with her boyfriend.

The epilogue yesterday, after exactly one week of coma in the “San Gerardo” hospital in Monza; the life of the young woman – “an authentic fighter” remembers her mother – was upset and, finally, cut short in the swift span of a year, by an implacable destiny.

Fatal the sting: «Due to the very low immune defenses, it caused encephalitis – explains the mother – Martina went into a coma last Saturday. We waited for the miracle. But it didn’t happen ».

