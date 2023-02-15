“Even if the overall result of the coalition is not what I hoped for, I am overwhelmed by the wonderful personal result obtained, thanks to the support of many I was elected regional councilor. It was an extraordinary result and I am very happy also because in my city I had an important consensus, 1551 votes”. From the seat of mayor of Arese to that of regional councilor, Michela Palestra (in the photo), 49, received the most votes in the entire district of Milan and seventh in the city of Milan for the Majorino Presidente list. La Palestra, who is also deputy mayor of the Metropolitan City of Milan was elected with 3,960 votes, “the work I have done in the area has been rewarded, now in the regional council together with the centre-left coalition we have a lot to do because a change of I pass in Lombardy”. But what happens now? The second term of the Gym expires in May-June 2023 (the administrative date has not yet been decided). The two offices, mayor and regional councilor are incompatible, “now there are the technical times for validating the elected officials which last about 3 weeks, then the incompatibility starts and therefore I will have to resign, but the municipal council will still arrive until the next administrative elections “.

Carlo Borghetti, from the Democratic Party, enters the regional council for the third time, obtaining 6,675 votes and was the most voted on the list after Paolo Romano. The mayor of Settimo Milanese, Sara Santagostino, also a member of the Dems, did not make it, she had 4812 preferences. Among the benches of the majority, the Northern League Riccardo Pase di Senago was instead re-elected. In the home of the League, the mayor of Garbagnate, Davide Barletta, who obtained 1110 votes, remained out.

