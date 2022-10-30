TEST MEDICINE 2022
In the morning the fourth scrolling of the ranking of medical test 2022 students can now check the update in the reserved area of the MUR platform.
FOURTH SCROLL MEDICINE TEST 2022
With the fourth scrolling of the ranking the minimum score to enter reaches 32.9, position 14,074 in Messina MedBioTec. Closes the ranking of Bologna – Bologna office. From this moment on, the booked candidates who intend to remain in the ranking and therefore wait for the other scrollings must enter their own reserved area on the Universitaly and give the confirmation of interest.