Menopause, what are the main symptoms and how to best deal with it

Are you also reaching menopause? Here’s how you can overcome this hormonal shift.

At some point in their lives, every woman faces a period called menopause, which usually involves physical imbalances, but also in terms of health in general.

The menopause represents the natural end of reproductive life, marking the interruption of the menstrual cycle and reproductive capacity. It is a physiological changedetermined by the progressive decrease in estrogen production by the ovaries.

Understanding menopause: symptoms, causes and management

Menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55 years oldwith an average gravitating around 51 years. Biological aging it is the main cause of menopause: the number of ovarian follicles (which produce eggs and estrogen) present in the ovaries progressively decreases until they are exhausted. Genetic factors and medical conditions can also influence the age at which menopause occurs, as well as the intensity and amount of symptoms present.

Symptoms of menopause
Every woman experiences menopause differently and so do i symptoms they can vary drastically from one woman to another, but among the most common ones we can find:

  • Hot flashes and night sweats
  • Vaginal dryness
  • Irregularity in menstruation
  • Joint and muscle pain
  • A mood swings and sleep disturbances
  • The reduction of bone mineral density

Also with regard to the techniques in mind to be adopted to be able to better manage menopause, given one of the differences for each woman.

The first thing to do of course is to contact your doctor who, among the various solutions, could propose one hormone replacement therapy, very effective in controlling symptoms and preventing osteoporosis. However, many women prefer it alternative and natural remedieswhich absolutely do not include the use of hormones.

That’s what they can be gods natural remedies to adopt in your daily life:

  • Balanced diet and intake of calcium and vitamin D supplements, with plenty of fruit and vegetables
  • Limit as much as possible the consumption of spicy foods, foods that are too fatty and alcoholic beverages
  • Absolutely avoid smoking
  • Exercise regularly to maintain muscle tone and avoid excessive weight gain
  • Relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation
  • Vaginal lubricants to relieve dryness
  • Psychological and social support with specific meeting groups to be able to share their worries and anxieties with other women
  • Get enough sleep to avoid fatigue and stress

