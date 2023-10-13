Mental Strength: The Power of Inspiration and Motivation

How mental strength can be achieved

Recharge in nature. An important factor in staying mentally strong.

In a time characterized by constant change and challenges, mental strength proves to be an invaluable asset. The ability to move through life with motivation and inspiration gives strength and enables you to overcome obstacles. But all too often people find it difficult to find the motivation they need in everyday life. You find yourself trapped in a whirlwind of negative thoughts, lacking inspiration and the right mindset to make lasting change. You can find an exciting article on the subject of negative thoughts HERE.

The excessive demands in everyday life:

Many people feel overwhelmed and powerless, be it at work or in their personal environment. Stress levels rise and time for the things that really matter seems to dwindle. However, the solution is within reach: mental strength. With the right inner attitude, from which strength, motivation and inspiration arise, everyone can break out of the routine of everyday life.

But how do you develop this mental strength? Daniela Landgraf, an expert in this field, presents “Mental Strength Wins” in her lecture.

various aspects of mental strength.

First accept, then change. Resistance doesn’t help:

A central point is the topic of acceptance. Sounds as sexy as “cleaning windows” or “tax returns” and yet is equally necessary. In life there will always be things that we don’t like, be it in the form of difficulties, challenges, disappointments or even losses that trigger emotions such as sadness or anger. But resistance only increases the negative emotions. To get negative emotions under control, three elementary questions help:

1.Can I change it?

2.Do I want to change it?

3.And if so, how can I change it?

If the answer to the first or second question is “no”, then the only way to get out of the dissatisfaction is to change your own attitude towards it. A helpful question here is:

What’s good about it that I can’t change at the moment?

The fact is, there are only two options for more satisfaction and more mental strength:

Change the situation or your attitude towards it.

Summary:

The ability to change the situation or your own attitude are fundamental keys to mental strength. In this context, companies can do a lot to support their employees on the path to mental strength. One option is to offer inspiring lectures like “Mental Strength Wins” by Daniela Landgraf. In addition, training and exercises can be offered to help employees strengthen and consolidate their mental strength. Would you like to learn more about the essences of mental strength and about it? Then take a look HERE.

Mental strength is the basis of motivation, satisfaction and inner strength. Mental strength is not only a personal gain, but also a key to developing the full potential of managers and employees.

Daniela Landgraf is a freelance editor and author of currently 16 books that deal with the topics of finance, self-worth, mental strength, resilience and change. She previously worked in the financial industry for 25 years. As a keynote speaker, she talks about the importance of self-esteem and mental strength in the corporate environment so that employees, teams and managers can be productive and successful in the long term.

