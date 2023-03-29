Metabolon, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

World-class metabolomics data accelerates research in various disciplines and has been cited in more than 3000 publications – and counting. In the first two months of 2023 alone, almost 75 articles were published in world-renowned journals

Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics solutions powering a wide range of applications in research, diagnostics, therapeutic development and precision medicine, today announced that the results of its metabolomics platform and related achievements have translated into more than 3000 peer-reviewed journals were cited. For more than 20 years, Metabolon has focused on developing and optimizing its platform so that metabolomics can be used in all areas of life sciences research. The scientific evidence, backed by Metabolon’s high-quality metabolomics results, has enabled the company to achieve this historic milestone.

Publications related to Metabolon, its platform and its results are in world renowned journals like Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Genetics, Cell, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and many other publications. This demonstrates the significant increase in awareness of the importance of metabolomics and its recognition in research. Metabolon continues to support active collaboration between different scientific disciplines, enabling continued growth and increased use in life sciences and scientific innovation. Metabolon’s contribution to scientific studies was cited in its 1,000th peer-reviewed article in 2016 and has been cited more and more since then, with almost 75 citations in the January and February 2023 on topics ranging from COVID-19 to inflammation. Thus, there are now more than 3000 publications citing Metabolon’s contributions, and this number continues to grow.

“Metabolon remains actively engaged with science to highlight the importance of metabolomics for basic research, clinical research and medicine, and to advance our understanding of human well-being and health. Metabolomics is unique because it offers the best link to functional and phenotypic attributes that help translate biology from discovery to clinical development and because it complements gene-based applications in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Rohan (Ro ) Hastie, CEO at Metabolon, “We are committed to providing this critical building block to advance research across disease states and ultimately revolutionize drug development.”

“The recognition of the results and achievements of Metabolon’s metabolomics platform across this broad spectrum of scientific disciplines underscores the importance of metabolomics in these research areas,” said Ranga Sarangarajan, Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon Transforming how scientists approach the incorporation of metabolomics into all applicable fields of science, including life sciences, health and wellness research Metabolon is dedicated to providing high quality metabolomics results for diverse disciplines and developing tools and capabilities for advanced ones statistical analysis, the integration of multiomics data and the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.”

With more than 20 years of experience, over 45 PhD employees and more than 5400 metabolites in its reference library, Metabolon has completed more than 10,000 projects on behalf of customers and partners in the biopharmaceutical, public health, consumer products, agriculture, wellness, academic and government research sectors. For more information, visit www.metabolon.com.

Information about Metabolon

Metabolism, Inc. is the world leader in metabolomics, dedicated to providing biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the power of life sciences research. Over 20 years and through more than 10,000 projects, more than 3000 publications and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological and bioinformatic practices. Metabolon’s Global Discovery Panel draws on the world‘s largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon’s industry-leading data and translational research expertise helps customers and partners address some of the toughest and most pressing questions in life sciences, accelerating research and increasing development success. The company provides scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions that support patient needs from the discovery phase through clinical trials to product lifecycle management. For more information, visit www.metabolon.com. Follow us too LinkedIn and Twitter.

Metabolomics information

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only “-omics” technology that provides a complete reading of the current functional state of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variations of individuals , and captures the overall impact of genetic and external factors such as the influence of medication, diet, lifestyle and microbiome on human health.By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers that enable a better understanding of a drug’s mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics and safety profile, and individual responses to treatment.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671125/Metabolon_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/die-metabolomik-plattform-und–leistungen-von-metabolon-wurden-in-mehr-als-3000-peer-reviewed-artikeln-in-den-bereichen-life-sciences-pharmaziebiotechnologie-und-angewandte-wissenschaften-zitiert-301784515.html

Original content from: Metabolon, Inc., transmitted by news aktuell