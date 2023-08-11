Microplastics Found in Human Heart Tissue: Unexpected Discovery During Cardiac Surgery

Scientists Find Microplastics in Heart Tissue of Patients Undergoing Cardiac Surgery

By now, microplastics have been found everywhere. Scientists have discovered these tiny plastic particles in food, water, air, and even in the human body. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from the American Chemical Society has found microplastics in some people’s heart tissue as well, unexpectedly introduced during cardiac surgical procedures.

The study, funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Beijing Natural Science Foundation, analyzed the tissues of fifteen patients undergoing heart surgery. The researchers examined samples from different sections of the organ and, in some cases, also evaluated venous blood taken before and after the operation.

In their analysis, experts identified eight types of plastic particles using infrared lasers. Microplastics are plastic fragments less than 5 millimeters wide, roughly the size of a pencil eraser. The samples contained tens of thousands of individual pieces of microplastic, although the quantities and materials varied among the participants. All of the blood samples also contained plastic particles, but their average size decreased after surgery, and the particles came from different types of plastic.

The findings of this study are significant because they indicate that various microplastics can accumulate and persist in the heart and its inner tissues. The researchers emphasized that invasive medical procedures are an overlooked route of exposure to microplastics, as they provide direct access to the bloodstream and internal tissues. However, further studies are necessary to fully understand the effects of microplastics on a person’s cardiovascular system.

As microplastics continue to permeate our environment, it is crucial to recognize their potential health impacts and take steps to mitigate their presence. Understanding the role of invasive medical procedures in introducing microplastics into the human body is an essential aspect of this research. With further studies, scientists hope to shed more light on the potential risks associated with microplastic exposure and develop strategies to minimize their impact on human health.

