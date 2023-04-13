Home Health Minister Gröhe at the meeting of German-speaking health ministers
met in Vienna Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe with his counterparts from German-speaking countries. The so-called “health quintet” – consisting of the ministers of Austria and Luxembourg as well as the ministers of Germany, Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein – signed a final declaration on September 4, 2015.

One key topic was the development of drug prices. Although the pricing of medicines is a national matter, it “requires more and more joint political observation, especially when it comes to the stability of solidarity systems,” according to the text of the declaration. The ministers therefore agreed to intensify the exchange on existing and possible new pricing strategies.

Combatting infectious diseases was also on the agenda. In view of the recent increase in the number of measles outbreaks, the goal of eradicating measles in Europe was reaffirmed. The final declaration states: “We recognize the importance of extensive information and advocacy work in order to better communicate the central achievement of measles vaccination and to reinforce the important public health demand for measles eradication in Europe.”

Advice was also given on the medical care of refugees. The ministers agreed to intensify the professional exchange of experience between the German-speaking countries.

Because the health of the population is influenced by several factors lying in different policy fields, the participants emphasized the importance of the health-in-all-policies principle.

The health quintet meets once a year and represents the common concern of strengthening cross-border patient safety in the long term. Due to the similarity of their healthcare systems, the participating countries face comparable challenges. Participants in the meeting alongside Federal Minister of Health Gröhe are this year Alain Berset (Switzerland), Lydia Mutsch (Luxemburg), Mauro Pedrazzini (Principality of Liechtenstein) and hostess Sabine Oberhauser. The next conference will take place in Luxembourg.

