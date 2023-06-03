Ministry of Health withdraws lots from the market

Vitello tonnato, lots withdrawn from the market due to the presence of Listeria

The Ministry of Health has withdrawn some lots of veal with tuna sauce from the market due to the presence of the Listeria bacterium.

Traces of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenese have been identified in some lots of veal with tuna sauce which were duly recalled and taken off the market by the Ministry of Health.

The first lot concerns packs of Vitel Tonnè Viva la Mamma S12 expiring on 21 July 2023, code L0183142023, marketed by Piatti Freschi and distributed from the factory in via Vercelli in Caresanablot, in the province of Novara.

The second recall concerns the batch of Vitel Tonnè distributed by In’s and also distributed by the Novara plant. The lot in question has an expiration date of June 28, with code Lo17313903.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes contaminates some foods, both raw and cooked. Listeriosis, a disease caused by the bacterium, can cause the following symptoms: fever, muscle aches, encephalitis and in the most serious cases it can degenerate into sepsis and meningitis.

So this disease in 20-30% of cases are fatal. A fortiori, therefore, the Ministry of Health invites anyone who has already bought packs of the previously indicated lots to return them to the point of sale and to consult their doctor, in the event of the appearance of one of the symptoms.