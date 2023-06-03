Home » Jeep, sales up in May: the best month of the year
Jeep, sales up in May: the best month of the year

Jeep, sales up in May: the best month of the year

Jeep recorded a very positive month of May with growth of 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period of 2022: a result that places the American brand of Stellantis in eighth place in the ranking of the Italian market with a share that is close to 5%. Not to mention that we are on the eve of the launch of the first electric SUV, the Avenger, scheduled for mid-June, while in the petrol variant the Avenger recorded 2,700 registrations.

Renegade and Compass the two top models

Meanwhile, the not-so-young Renegade and Compass are still the two top Jeep models that have secured first place for Plug-In Hybrid sales with a 19.7% share. As if to say that one in five Italians, among those who decide to buy a plug-in hybrid, chooses a Jeep SUV. Furthermore, both Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe are also at the top in their respective B-Suv and C-Suv sectors. Renegade, then, is the best-selling model of all B-Suv cars in Italy.

The whole family of Jeep 4xe cars

The plug-in Jeep offer includes four different offers: Renegade, Compass, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. In addition to being high-performance and more fun to drive, the Jeep 4xe plug-in models are able to tackle any terrain condition, even the most insidious. At the same time they are ideal for city driving, thanks to the plug-in hybrid technology that allows you to travel with zero emissions and with a range of approximately 50 km in full-electric mode.

