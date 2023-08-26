Miraculous Licorice: A Groundbreaking Discovery in Fighting Cancer Cells

Miraculous Discovery: Licorice Found to Combat Cancer Cells

A recent groundbreaking discovery by doctors has revealed that licorice, a root derived from the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, may possess the ability to fight cancer cells. The Glycyrrhiza glabra plant belongs to the Fabaceae family and is native to Europe and certain regions of Asia. Licorice contains carbohydrates, proteins, as well as iron, sodium, and calcium.

While licorice can be found on the market throughout the year and is known for its numerous beneficial properties, it is important to consume it in moderation. Excessive consumption can have laxative effects. Moreover, licorice is not recommended for individuals undergoing therapy with medications for high blood pressure, cortisone-based medication, or diuretics. The action of licorice can potentially interfere with the effectiveness of these medications or result in side effects.

Numerous studies have been conducted on licorice, consistently highlighting its beneficial effects. Recently, researchers have discovered that licorice contains a substance capable of counteracting the growth of cancer cells.

Glycyrrhizin, the active ingredient found in licorice, possesses anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Licorice is a rich source of vitamins, including some from the B group and vitamin E. It also contains flavonoids, which are known to combat free radicals.

Not only does consuming licorice help protect the liver, but it also improves gastrointestinal disorders such as gastritis and duodenal ulcers. Licorice is also effective in combating sore throats, reducing stress and insomnia, and preventing cavities.

One specific compound found in licorice, isoliquiritigenin, has garnered attention for its potential in fighting cancer cells. It has been found to arrest the progression of pancreatic cancer through autophagy, a process that leads to the death of cancer cells. This discovery is particularly promising for liver and pancreatic cancer. The studies conducted on guinea pigs have shown excellent results.

While these findings are exciting, further research is needed to fully understand the effects of licorice on cancer cells and its potential to be utilized as a treatment option in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

