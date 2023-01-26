Do you want to advertise on this site?

«Stephanie returns. We are butterflies, let us fly»: the very young gymnasts of Nemesis have entrusted their concerns to some banners, which appeared outside the Calcinato sports hall. Their coach, Stefania Fogliata, has not been able to train them since Tuesday, since the Prosecutor of Brescia has arranged for her the ban on coaching throughout the national territory.

Her young students, present at the arena on Tuesday while the State Police carried out an inspection useful for the investigations against the coach, also turned to the FGI (Gymnastics Federation), asking the institution to intervene.

For its part, the Municipality, owner of the building, asked the Noble if and how he intends to continue the activity.

The sports club, we remind you, has been active in Calcinato since 2016. For the prosecutor’s office abuses against students by Fogliata they would have already started the following year.

