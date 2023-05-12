Mother’s Day: Sunday 14 May the Research Azalea is back

On Mother’s Day, Sunday 14 May in the Italian squares theResearch Azalea of the Airc Foundation. The initiative, which has raised more than 290 million euros since 1984, was created to support cancer research affecting women. To find ever earlier diagnoses and more effective treatments. “The strength of women” is the message that this year Airc wants to convey during the campaign throughout the month of May. It does so also thanks to the stories of three women, Ilenia, Emanuela and Roberta, who on the site of the initiative shared their story, telling where they found the strength to face the disease.

Where to find and how to buy the Research Azalea

On Sunday 14 May, the Research Azalea will be available for purchase against one donation of 18 eurosFurthermore 3,600 Italian squares thanks to the work of 20,000 volunteers. TO this link, by entering your address, you can find the closest square participating in the initiative. For those who are unable to physically go, the research Azalea can also be purchased onlineare Amazonat the price of 22 euros.

Women and cancer: the importance of screening

For Airc, the initiative is also an opportunity to recall the importance of cancer screening and early diagnosis. The screenings offered free of charge by the National Health System are in fact of fundamental importance and can save lives. They are aimed at certain segments of the population and make it possible to identify precancerous lesions or the presence of a tumor when it is still in its initial stage. Adherence to screening programs in Italyhowever, it is still too low.

According to data from the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, emblematic it is especially the case of the colorectal cancer. It is the second most diagnosed cancer among women, but 7 out of 10 do not carry out the tests recommended for its early detection. Last year, more than 185,000 new cases of cancer in the female population were estimated in our country. About 10,000 more than in 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic. The most frequent tumors were: breast, colorectal, lung, uterus, thyroid, pancreas, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stomach, bladder, melanoma.

Female tumors: 13 alarm bells

The list is inspired by the one published a few years ago by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco). Comprehends symptoms common to various diseasesmost of which benign. However listen to themGoing to the doctor can be an easy way to stay healthy for a long time.

Unexplained weight loss. Small fluctuations in body mass are normal and may be due to seasonal, hormonal or even emotional, stress-related factors. However, a consistent weight loss deserves a check-up. Abdominal swelling. Most women periodically live with this symptom. However, if it becomes persistent, lasts for several weeks and is accompanied by abdominal or pelvic pain, it is better to get checked. It could be related to ovarian cancer. Breast changes. Not just nodules and solid formations. Attention must also be paid to any persistent redness of the skin in a certain area of ​​the breast and to the thickening of the skin. They could be signs of breast cancer. Nipple changes are also worth a look. Bleeding between cycles. Any bleeding outside menstruation deserves a gynecological checkup. At any age. In particular, it is good to be checked if the period has already disappeared, therefore if the woman is in menopause. Bleeding can have many causes, including cervical cancer. Skin changes. Many rightly pay attention to the changes in moles, which can indicate a melanoma. However, if the skin is excessively red in a specific point, if it flakes and does not tend to heal spontaneously in a short time, it could be a different skin tumor. Uncommon bleeding. Losing blood is always a sign of something wrong. Blood loss with stools, especially if red, is often due to inflamed hemorrhoids (but still deserves a more thorough check). The presence of blood in the urine, on the other hand, requires an examination of the same and a renal ultrasound. Changes in the mouth. Mouth cancers are on the rise among women. Also due to the habit of smoking and the increase in the consumption of alcohol and spirits. Identifying an alteration of the mucosa or gingiva early allows you to avoid invasive treatments, demolition surgery and serious consequent difficulties. Ache. In some cases, a dull and persistent pain can be a warning sign for a tumor. Pain when swallowing, a headache that lasts more than two weeks and does not respond to the usual medications, or even bone pain, especially in the back, always deserve further investigation. Enlarged lymph nodes. When you notice an enlarged lymph node, in most cases there is an infection at the origin. However, it is better to have your doctor evaluate lymph nodes that do not decrease in volume within a few days or continue to enlarge. Persistent fever. Fever is not a typical symptom of oncological diseases, but it is possible that in some cases a tumor alters the body temperature control mechanisms. This can happen, for example, in the case of liver, pancreatic or blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma. Tiredness. Any sense of exhaustion lasting more than two weeks, in the absence of a disease or objective situation that justifies it, must be reported to the doctor. Persistent cough. Persistent cough is typical of smokers. Precisely for this reason it is of little use in the early diagnosis of lung cancer. If the cough is dry, has lasted for weeks or months and occurs in small, limited accesses, for a few minutes a day, it is better, however, to get checked. Excessive night sweats. So-called hot flashes are common in menopause, but if your periods have not yet disappeared and you have other symptoms, such as painless swelling of a lymph node, persistent itching all over your body, fever, fatigue or weight loss, you should seek treatment. to the doctor.

