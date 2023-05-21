Naples, farewell words for Spalletti: a break with De Laurentiis that comes from afar | First page

The conclusion of the relationship between Luciano Spalletti and Napoli is approaching. They gave themselves a lot, there is no doubt, because winning the Scudetto at the foot of Vesuvius is never trivial. 33 years after the last time, the first for the coach from Certaldo. A relationship that evidently cannot go on, the coach and the president have been quite clear in the last few days. The first was De Laurentiis who spoke of not wanting to clip anyone’s wings by giving a little anticipation of the separation. Then it was Spalletti’s turn in the conference on the eve of the match against Inter, when he replied being vague but between the lines, making it clear that he had closed his Neapolitan chapter.

FAR BUT WITHOUT CLASHES – De Laurentiis and Spalletti were awarded today by Prince Charles of Bourbon. The two are in midfield today, but with an evident distance. Further on the president, dodging the coach who ran away to the locker room when he was asked to stay. In recent days, however, there had been no clashes, indeed words of esteem from the president came out and a fairly relaxed atmosphere emerged from last week’s dinner.

NOW THE GOODBYE – In the Napoli-Inter match, Spalletti seemed clear. Few turns of words: “If you are not so convinced of being able to give Naples everything it deserves, it is right to reason. So a conclusion can be drawn”. Then again: “I’m not waiting for anything, everything is clear and defined. There’s only one thing to say. And we agreed with De Laurentiis to wait to say it. There hasn’t been any negotiation.” In addition there is a detail that takes you back to the past, when Spalletti underlines the fact that it is not a casual situation or disagreement, but an idea that comes from afar”. A year away, when on 24 April 2022 Napoli lost in Empoli and the coach was questioned, in strong doubt. So many little things that lead him today to not be ready to continue, the hypothesis of remaining stationary for a year with his boots on his estate in Tuscany is increasingly plausible.