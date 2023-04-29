Home » Naples-Salernitana, ticket refund procedure – SSC Napoli
The Serie A match Napoli vs Salernitana scheduled for 29 April 2023 at 15:00 has been postponed to 30 April 2023 at 15:00. Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date.

Any ticket refund requests can be submitted:

-regarding tickets purchased on the site sport.ticketone.itby 2.00 pm on 29 April 2023 (subject to subsequent extensions), following the procedure set out in the following link click here.
– as regards tickets purchased at TicketOne points of sale, by 6 pm on 29 April 2023 (subject to subsequent extensions) at the same TicketOne point of sale where the purchase was completed.

ATTENTION: In order to complete the refund request according to the procedures indicated above, the refund request must relate to all the tickets purchased in the context of the same order. Failure to present a single ticket from the order will therefore not allow the refund procedure to be completed. Should it be necessary to proceed with partial refund requests (i.e. relating to one or only some of the tickets purchased within the same order) please send an email to [email protected]

