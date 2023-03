Spalletti’s team immediately regained the feeling with the three points after a great second half and beat Atalanta 2-0. In the first half of the game it is in particular Politano who tries for Napoli, while the Goddess fails to make himself dangerous. In the second half, Osimhen looks for the overhead kick, but Kvara unlocks it with a dribbling spell. Fifteen minutes from the end, Rrahmani closes it, the Azzurri +18 on Inter