Nattokinase – a remedy for heart

Nattokinase is a healing enzyme found in the traditional Japanese dish called “natto.” Natto has been prepared in Japan for over 1000 years and is also considered a remedy for heart and vascular diseases.

For this dish, unpeeled soybeans are first soaked in water and then boiled. Then the soybeans are treated with a bacterial culture (Bacillus natto) mixed and fermented (steamed) at 42°C for between three and five hours. This fermentation forms this Enzym Nattokinase. When it’s done, the beans have shriveled up a bit and a sticky protein slime (looks like melted cheese) has formed.

But this meal of slimy beans packs a punch.

Why is natto so healthy?

Natto is particularly rich in high-quality vegetable protein and other nutrients. It also contains a particularly high concentration of vitamin K and the trace element selenium. Not to forget: the enzyme nattokinase. Other ingredients are lecithin and saponins.

Lecithin:

Is a cell and nerve food and increases physical and mental performance. Above all, it increases concentration and memory and can also prevent arteriosclerosis.

Saponins (secondary plant substances):

Purify the body and play an important role in fat metabolism. They have a tonic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic, expectorant/expectorant and hormone-stimulating effect. They counteract cell aging, relieve constipation symptoms and help prevent colon cancer.

Vitamin K:

Natto is one of the foods richest in vitamin K. Vitamin K is essential for regulating blood clotting in the body, ie also for stopping bleeding, otherwise it would be easy to bleed to death in an injury. When the body is deficient in vitamin K, bleeding time is prolonged and bruising occurs easily. An increased lack of vitamin K thus causes poor wound healing, bleeding gums, nosebleeds, fatigue, heavy menstrual bleeding and internal bleeding. If there is a lack of vitamin K, the blood’s ability to clot decreases.

Vitamin K also supports bone formation together with vitamin D3 and prevents osteoporosis, as it promotes the utilization and incorporation of calcium.

It also prevents cancer, protects the heart from plaque build-up in the arteries, lowers LDL cholesterol and is important for healthy teeth and liver function.

(By the way, blood thinning drugs cause vitamin K deficiency)

Caution when taking anticoagulants such as Marcumar: Vitamin K is referred to as the “antagonist” to marcumar. In the case of medication with anticoagulants, there should be no increased intake of vitamin K. This should be clarified with a doctor.

Selenium:

Selenium, as a “multi-talent” can be described as a “protector trace element”. It is a powerful antioxidant, a free radical scavenger. Selenium protects the cells from harmful (environmental and radiation) stress and toxins and counteracts cell aging (oxidative stress). Selenium is also used as an antidote for heavy metal poisoning such as lead and mercury.

Selenium strengthens the immune system and prevents heart disease, thrombosis and cancer. Together with other vitamins, such as vitamin C and E, it keeps you fit and vital, improves concentration and has an antidepressant effect.

A selenium deficiency can cause a number of different diseases, such as thyroid disorders, digestive disorders, immune deficiency, depression, insomnia, memory loss, poor concentration, headache, joint and muscle pain, fertility disorders, …

Nattokinase

In the 80s researched a Dr. Hiroyuki Sumi (University of Chicago) for natural substances capable of dissolving blood clots before they become dangerous to the cardiovascular system. As a result, vascular occlusions that can lead to heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolisms can be reduced.

examined Dr. Sumi also the Japanese dish natto and struck gold. He discovered an enzyme in it that is able to dissolve blood clots. He named this enzyme nattokinase (“enzyme of natto”).

Nattokinase dissolves blood clots, lowers high blood pressure and is considered a good protection against stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and even Alzheimer’s.

A science team around the oncologist Dr. Yongmin Yan (Nanjing University) studied the effect of nattokinase on liver cancer. Encouraging results were obtained in animal experiments. Mice with the tumors (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC) had a 31% higher survival rate than animals that did not receive nattokinase. The growth of the malignant growths could be inhibited, which was also reflected in reduced cancer markers. The formation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites) as a result of liver damage was also less common in mice given nattokinase. It is worth checking whether this effect of nattokinase also occurs in humans.

Nattokinase could help cure cancer.

Nattokinase beats all conventional medicines to treat blood clots. The effect of the enzyme also lasts more than eight hours longer than that of the drugs. Nattokinase also supports the production of the body’s own anticoagulant substances and enhances their effect.

Healthy alternative to medication?

People with high blood pressure, vascular diseases, cardiovascular diseases who previously had to resort to conventional chemical drugs with many side effects now have a real, natural and healthy alternative with nattokinase.

And even more, because nattokinase revitalizes the blood and thus the entire organism. This means that the entire blood circulation starts again, the organs receive more oxygen and an increased supply of vital nutrients. More energy is available, the brain can do more, the risk of cancer and osteoporosis decreases rapidly.

Nattokinase is of particular interest to older people, as the body can no longer produce as many of its own enzymes to regulate blood coagulation (eg plasmin) as we get older.

Either you eat a lot of natto or you get nattokinase as a dietary supplement. Ask your Japanese or your dietary supplement supplier. 😉

Caution: nattokinase and anticoagulants It is not recommended to take nattokinase and other anticoagulants (such as aspirin and marcumar) at the same time! Please refer: Natural remedy Nattokinase is said to prevent blood clotting. In any form of bleeding, nattokinase is contraindicated. In the case of upcoming operations, please inform the doctor in good time about the consumption of nattokinase!

sources and studies

This article was updated on June 15th, 2023.