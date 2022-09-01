It’s a new month, and Sony has revealed the games that will make up the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup in September. There will be two PS4 games this month (Need for Speed and Granblue Fantasy: Showdown) and one PS5 game (Toem), all three launching on September 6.
Of course, that does mean you still have a few days left to add August’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Little Nightmares to your collection, as these three will run until September 5th.
Otherwise, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will also get a bunch of new games including Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition. All of these games will be available for these starting September 20 Higher level offers.
Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also get a selection of classic games on September 20. They are; Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, Bentley’s Hackpack, Toy Story 3 and Kingdom of Paradise.