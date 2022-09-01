Home Health Need for Speed ​​and Toem Highlight September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup – Gamereactor
It’s a new month, and Sony has revealed the games that will make up the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup in September. There will be two PS4 games this month (Need for Speed ​​and Granblue Fantasy: Showdown) and one PS5 game (Toem), all three launching on September 6.

Of course, that does mean you still have a few days left to add August’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Little Nightmares to your collection, as these three will run until September 5th.

Otherwise, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will also get a bunch of new games including Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show, Rayman Legends, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition. All of these games will be available for these starting September 20 Higher level offers.

Finally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also get a selection of classic games on September 20. They are; Syphon Filter 2, The Sly Collection, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, Bentley’s Hackpack, Toy Story 3 and Kingdom of Paradise.

