New Dr 9 2023-2024, first details on the expected SUV of the Italian brand that will become the top of the range

Today Dr Automobiles offers a range of SUVs of different sizes, including Dr 3.0 with a length of 420 cm, Dr 4.0 e Dr 5.0 both with a length of 432 cm, Dr 6.0 with a length of 450 cm and the latest, Dr 7.0, which measures 470 cm in length. The latter model is equipped with a 1.5 Turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 HP.

The launch of the new Dr 8.0 is expected shortly, which will have a length of 472 cm. This model will be available with petrol engines, including a 1.6 turbo engine developing 200 HP and a 2.0 Turbo engine developing 260 HP.

A plug-in hybrid version will also be available which combines an internal combustion engine with an electric system, reaching a total power of 320 HP. But the real news is also another: lo development of the new Dr 9Here’s what it is:

First details on the new Dr 9 2023-2024 suv Who takes inspiration from Chery Tiggo 9

First details on the new Dr 9 2023-2024 SUV

During 2025, the new large suv, Dr 9.0, also produced by the Molise-based manufacturer inspired by a Chinese model. From an aesthetic point of view, it will be the twin version of the new Chery Tiggo 9, presented last April at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, with a length of 482 cm and a wheelbase of 282 cm.

The range of the future Dr 9.0 will include a plug-in hybrid configuration which will develop a total power of 365 HP. But the presence of a 2.0 Turbo petrol engine is not excluded, which will deliver a power of 260 HP, even in the LPG-powered Thermohybrid version. You won’t miss one sports version called Sportequipe 9. The expected starting price will be around 40,000 euros.

Also to be taken into account is the possibility that the vehicle could be marketed directly by Chery on the European market under the name James 9.

Who takes inspiration from Dr 9

Chery Tiggo 9, with a length of 4.8 meters, it is available in a 5 or 7 seat configuration and has a good quality of finishes, it is the reference model of Dr 9.0. At the front, there is a large grille with vertical slats and full LED headlights with daytime running lights that approach the grille. In the back, we find a reference to the older Tiggo modelslike 7 and 8, but with an improved and more refined look: the headlights are connected in the center, a feature often present in the design of cars produced by Chinese companies.

The real step forward can be seen inside the passenger compartment, with the use of high quality materials, leather and an elegant look. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch dual-curved display, the same size as the central touchscreen display, oriented towards the driver, a rare feature in a Chinese car. It is also notable that there is no separate screen dedicated to the driver.

The whole system is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and the operating system is already natively equipped with the most popular Chinese apps, with the possibility of downloading others from the integrated app store. On the central tunnel, there is a wireless charging pad for two smartphones, a drive mode selector and volume controls, as well as USB Type-C ports and a 220 Volt outlet. The gear lever is located on the steering wheel.

At the moment, no hybrid versions are available: Chery Tiggo 9 is equipped with a new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 261 HP and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and has four-wheel drive.

The maximum speed is 205 kilometers per hour and the average consumption is around 7.7 liters per 100 kilometres. A plug-in hybrid variant is also planned, the technical specifications of which have not yet been disclosed, with the exception of acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds.

