The new generation of Hyundai Tucson It features a recognizable design, in which the LED daytime running lights are integrated into the front grille through the use of half-mirror lighting technology. This solution allows the chrome appearance of the grille to be transformed into jewel-like shapes when the lights are on, adding a unique touch of elegance to the car.

The South Korean SUV is available with various engines, including petrol, diesel and 48-volt hybrids. full hybrid e plug-in hybrid. For the needs of sports enthusiasts, technology and connectivity, the N Line trim level is also available. Let’s see better:

What to like about the 2023 Hyundai Tucson compact SUV

Hyundai Tucson 2023: opinions and winning features

Il Hyundai Tucson compact SUV it has a decisive and sophisticated design, with a modern and refined passenger compartment, equipped with a digital dashboard and ample internal space, including the boot. The diesel versions offer decent performance, while the petrol hybrid ones, even with 4×4 tractionhave excellent liveliness, although the automatic gearbox can be a little slow.

The comfort and braking system are top notch. There variante XLine she is well equipped. We recommend choosing the mild 150 HP or full 230 HP petrol hybrid version for city driving, while for extra-urban journeys the use of the CRDi version with DCT gearbox is congenial.

You can choose from various equipment options, with the XTech version already equipped with a good safety equipment, including seven airbags, including the front central one, the lane maintenance system and the recognition of traffic signs displayed on the dashboard.

The versione Excellence adds further features, including full LED headlights, satellite navigation, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, available only with automatic transmission. For those who often use the car in traffic, the purchase of the DCT 7-speed dual-clutch robotic gearbox is recommended.

According to data released by automotive business intelligence firm Jato Dynamics, Hyundai Tucson was the best-selling model in Europe in the C-SUV category in 2022, recording a 1% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 it has a modern and sporty design, but is characterized above all by comfort. The lively hybrid system, consisting of a 180 PS 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 60 PS electric unit and a 1.49 kWh battery, achieves average fuel consumption. The basic version includes the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.

The car offers atravel experience isolated from outside noise, from the dips and imperfections of the road. All versions come as standard with seven airbags, dual-zone climate control and lane keeping assistance, as well as numerous modern driver assistance systems. The engines have been designed to promote comfort and reduce fuel consumption, while offering good liveliness and reduced noise.