New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is full of awards, convincing in terms of quality, design and price

Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in the Product Design category. This recognition demonstrates the South Korean automaker’s commitment to designing innovative and high-quality vehicles that meet the needs of users, maintaining a leading role in the design field.

Before receiving the WWCOTY award, Be Niro received the Golden Steering Wheel Award in the Compact SUV category and ranked first in JD Power’s 2022 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study among mid-range vehicles on the market. Among other things, it is already among the candidates for the title of World Car of the Year 2023. Let’s go into the details:

Quality, design and price for the new Kia Niro 2023

New Kia Niro 2023, many reasons to consider it

Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid is characterized by a design that combines emotional and rational elements, the result of applying the principles of filosofia Opposites United, especially of the Joy for Reason pillar, with the aim of creating vehicles that inspire movement. Innovative and highly distinctive stylistic elements have been introduced to emphasize the concept of movement, starting with the Heartbeat-shaped daytime running lights with an angular profile that gives a contemporary look.

Il distinctive Aero C pillar and the protective plate with dedicated coating underline the characteristics of an electrified Crossover Utility Vehicle, solid and robust, ready to face any situation. Kia’s distinctive design is completed by the latest evolution of the distinctive Tiger Face, which stands out in the front view.

Niro delivers three different electrified powertrain options to meet the different needs of customers: all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. In line with the choice of ecological engines, the interior of the vehicle also uses eco-friendly materials.

Recycled materials are used for the headlining and a VOC-free paint for the door panels. The seats are made with vegan leather that contains Tencel, a bio-based fabric derived from eucalyptus fibers. The glass in the rear window is made from 75% recycled fibres, thus contributing to the vehicle’s sustainability efforts.

New Kia Niro 2023, many reasons to consider it

The new Kia Niro it was developed with a strong focus on sustainability, using a variety of recycled materials for the cabin. For example, the headlining is made with recycled wallpaper, while the seats are made with a fabric composed of eucalyptus and beech leaves. The paint used for the bodywork is water-based, completely free of benzene, toluene and xylene isomers, thus reducing the environmental impact.

The interior of the Be Niro they have a modern design with a digital dashboard that appears to be integrated into the dashboard, housing the screens for the instruments and the multimedia system. As evidenced by the images, the physical keys are minimized, indicating that many of the functions will be controlled via touchscreen.

The traditional gear lever is replaced by a rotor, bringing an innovation inside the cabin. Kia Niro is available starting from 29,000 eurosoffering an affordable option in its segment.