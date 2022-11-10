The EHD virus, the Epizootic Haemorrhagic Disease of the Deer, a disease similar to the Blue tongue, which affects ruminants, has been identified in Sardinia. The pathogen, which spreads through culicoid insects, has been identified in some cattle from farms located in Southern Sardinia. The discovery, by the territorial veterinary services, was confirmed by the National Reference Center for Exotic Diseases of Teramo and was at the center of the regional summit that met today. The meeting was attended by the technicians of the Regional Health Department and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Sardinia in connection with the technicians of the Ministry of Health and the Reference Center of Teramo. This is the first outbreak related to EHD detected in Europe, already present in North Africa for some time, from which it could have arrived carried by insects transported to the island by the winds of the desert. “The identification of the virus – explains the regional health councilor, Mario Nieddu – once again highlights the capacity of our surveillance and monitoring system on diseases and epidemiological risk. Controls have already started, on animals and insects, to verify the presence of the virus beyond the area of ​​the outbreak “.

The Ministry of Health, pending a more precise epidemiological framework, which will be possible only after the extension of the checks, has ordered the total closure, for a period between three and four weeks, to movements outside the island and within the territory of cattle, a species susceptible to the virus, in which the infection, unlike sheep and other sensitive species, can lead to the most serious clinical forms. Stop also the movement of sheep and other ruminants that can still be reservoirs of EHD, for which, at the moment, there is no vaccine. A decision, the one taken by Rome, which will be formalized in the next few hours by the Region’s technicians. Permitted, by way of derogation, only the handling for slaughter within the regional territory.

“Undoubtedly the situation is made delicate by the presence of a virus about which little is known yet. The first step will be to verify the spread of the infection. This, as proposed by the ministry technicians themselves, will give us indications on the times and methods of possible reopening to the movements “.