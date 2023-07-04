Niguarda hospital appeal, take the free test for Hepatitis C – Medicine

(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 04 – The Niguarda hospital in Milan is an appeal to take a free test for hepatitis C, where 4,000 checks have already been carried out in the campaign launched by the Lombardy Region last June to people between 34 and 54 years old.



This is about 4 million people, of which 400 thousand invited to be tested in health facilities. Of these 100,000 showed up. A figure that, according to the director of the Infectious Diseases complex structure of the Niguarda Massimo Puoti hospital, “is encouraging” but still not sufficient. “There is still a lot to do. Our recommendation for all those born between 1969 and 1989 is to go to one of the hospitals in the Region participating in the initiative and undergo the free test, as they could be ill and not know it. In fact, it is estimated that the number of undeclared workers is still high: the serious risk is that, having no symptoms, many citizens may notice it when the liver damage is now irreversible”.



Hepatitis C is a liver infection, which is transmitted through blood or biological fluids, and which is estimated to affect 1% of the Italian population. It is often asymptomatic but can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer over time. (HANDLE).



