Nintendo conducted a video recording of “Sprague 3 Direct” today, and introduced the entire game and system of “Sprague 3” in a long time of half an hour.

“Sprague” is a battle game that pays great attention to the details of the world view. This time, the location is “The Depressed Area”, and the town where the player is located is “The Desolate Town”, including the previous two generations of venues. There are 12 battle maps this time. (More maps will be added in future updates).

In the PvP part, in addition to the most classic 4v4 land-based battles, there are also various modes of play, including the “Real Area” in the central area, and the “Real Tower” in which the tower is transported to the end. ”, the “True Fish and Tiger Battle” that sends the fish and tiger to the finish, and the “True Clam” that collects clams and throws them to the finish. Of course, the old open houses also exist.

In the battle, there are new moves “Squid Climbing” and “Squid Rolling”, especially squid rolling, which seems to have a very short time to reduce damage. If you want to become a master, you must learn to use it well.

In terms of weapons, in addition to the large number of weapons accumulated in the previous generation, this time also added a fishing bow and a wiper blade. There are also many more “special weapons” that can be used when the charging tank is full, such as “Energy Station” that can help teammates, “Bounce Sonar” that can sense the enemy and attack, and “Bounce Sonar” that can explode after moving quickly. “Shark Mount” etc.

This time, the weapons will be purchased with the ticket “Weapon Exchange Certificate”. Players can obtain the exchange certificate by improving the character level and weapon proficiency. If you want to jump up the level to buy some high-level weapons, you only need to pay more for the weapon exchange certificate.

The equipment is the same as before. This time, it also has three parts: head, clothes, and shoes. The clothes also have characteristics. Therefore, in addition to the good-looking appearance, it is important to be able to match the weapons and fighting styles that you are good at. Of course, features are not completely tied, but can be modified through other systems.

Compared with the previous game, this time there are more login personal outfits, so it is more convenient for players to change clothes. This time, the social function has also been strengthened. Friends who are online will appear in your lobby as avatar images. You can randomly enter your friends’ games, or join up with friends to play together. Of course, you can also play through this avatar. Your friend sends an invitation.

There are also several functions in the lobby. This time, a memory player has been added, which is to watch the documentary videos of recent battles. This video can also switch the perspective, which is helpful for players to learn. In addition, there is a locker function, players can dress up their lockers, and the lockers of players who have recently played with you will appear in your lobby.

In addition to the lockers, this time there are also custom elements including name tags, victory poses, etc. The official will also launch a “catalog” every season in the future. Players can obtain items such as clothing by accumulating battle points. There is also a “mailbox” function that allows you to draw and share by yourself.

Then there is the newly added 1v1 mini-game “Battle for Battle, Land Occupation Fighter”, which is a mini-game of purchasing random card rows in the game.

The content of “Sprague 3” this time is much more than the previous one. Therefore, the four-player cooperative PvE mode “Salmon Work” in the second generation is called “Salmon Run” in the third generation. In the level, you work hard to collect salmon eggs to achieve the goal, but there are also many new guys who will hinder the player… There is even the super huge salmon boss “Yokozuna”, and the occasional large-scale event “Big Run”.

If you are a single player, there is also a “Hero Mode” for single player challenge levels. In this mode, players will progress through various organ maps. It is highly recommended for novice players to play to familiarize themselves with the gameplay mechanics of the entire game.

In order to warm up for the game’s release on September 9, at the end of the film, the information on the “Eve Festival” of “Sprague 3” was announced. The time will be from 8:00 to 20:00 on August 28, Taiwan time. Players can Experience the fun and charm of the game through the “Eve Festival”.

What you can experience in the “Eve Festival” is the “Festival Tournament” in which all players are divided into 3 factions. Vote for 1 of the 3 themes, and players will form a team of 4 with their peers of the same faction and fight against their opponents. Based on the results of all battles, it is decided which side wins.

The theme of this Eve Festival is “Which is the strongest? Scissors vs. Rock vs. Paper”.

During the 6 hours in the first half of the event, players will form a 4-player team with their peers from the same faction, and they will compete with their opponents in the “Battle of the Ground”; in the 6 hours in the second half of the event, 3 teams will play together. The “Tricolor Treasure Battle” of the battle.

“Sprague 3” is expected to be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on September 9, supporting traditional Chinese for the first time in the series.