Home News Renzi to La Stampa.it: “Agreement close, I’m ready to step back, Calenda front runner in the electoral campaign”
News

Renzi to La Stampa.it: “Agreement close, I’m ready to step back, Calenda front runner in the electoral campaign”

by admin
Renzi to La Stampa.it: “Agreement close, I’m ready to step back, Calenda front runner in the electoral campaign”

Matteo Renzi is sure that “the third pole can take votes both in Forza Italia and in the Democratic Party” and that, “with a good proportional result, then we can be decisive in Parliament to get Mario Draghi back”. The leader of Italia Viva, interviewed by the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, for the broadcast “30 minutes to the maximum”, explains that tomorrow he will meet with Carlo Calenda to close the agreement and run together in the elections: “If there is a political project, I am ready to take a step back – he assures – Carlo can be a front runner in the electoral campaign and we will give him a hand ». In common, they also have fooled Enrico Letta, but “by now it is clear that he cares for himself”, attacks Renzi, merciless in his judgment on the strategy of the secretary of the Democratic Party: “He made an omelette, he is Meloni’s best friend “. As for the latest polls not exactly positive for the third pole, he relies on Berlusconi: “With the data he is the most advanced of all and a few days ago he began to attack me and Calenda – he explains – it means that we are in better shape than we they say”.

See also  Orbán's medical squint

You may also like

The development of the epidemic situation in Hainan...

Samone, accident in the foothills: pregnant woman injured

Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured

Beijing will send another 45 aircraft and 10...

Covid Italia, bulletin of 10 August: update on...

Sherrill’s triple: “Old Wild West I’m coming and...

Confcommercio awards the “Bepi Bosol” shop

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 31,703 new...

Four departments deploy to strengthen the monitoring of...

Nodo alla gola – Dan Savage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy