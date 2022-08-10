Matteo Renzi is sure that “the third pole can take votes both in Forza Italia and in the Democratic Party” and that, “with a good proportional result, then we can be decisive in Parliament to get Mario Draghi back”. The leader of Italia Viva, interviewed by the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, for the broadcast “30 minutes to the maximum”, explains that tomorrow he will meet with Carlo Calenda to close the agreement and run together in the elections: “If there is a political project, I am ready to take a step back – he assures – Carlo can be a front runner in the electoral campaign and we will give him a hand ». In common, they also have fooled Enrico Letta, but “by now it is clear that he cares for himself”, attacks Renzi, merciless in his judgment on the strategy of the secretary of the Democratic Party: “He made an omelette, he is Meloni’s best friend “. As for the latest polls not exactly positive for the third pole, he relies on Berlusconi: “With the data he is the most advanced of all and a few days ago he began to attack me and Calenda – he explains – it means that we are in better shape than we they say”.