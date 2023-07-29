No compromises when it comes to health: Ralf Willems reveals why a …

CORRECT AG

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Germany – but too little is being done to prevent it. In order to correct this and to support people in their prevention, Ralf Willems created krebsfruehkennung.de. In cooperation with HanseMerkur, it offers a high-performance insurance package for cancer prevention as part of the “Krebs-Scan” tariff. In the following, you will find out why this and comparable supplementary insurance policies are indispensable for health-conscious people and how the PanTum Detect(R) blood test helps with early cancer detection.

Every year more than 500,000 people in Germany are diagnosed with cancer – the second leading cause of death in the Federal Republic after cardiovascular diseases. It is even estimated that in 2023 alone there will be over 240,000 deaths directly caused by cancer. The insidious thing about it: It can affect anyone, regardless of how healthy they live. “Preventive measures and a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of cancer, but never completely eliminate it,” warns prevention expert Ralf Willems, managing director and owner of krebsfruehidentification.de.

“That’s why the right preventive care is essential in order to be able to fight cancer effectively in an emergency. If a tumor is detected in good time, the chances of successful treatment increase significantly – often even gentler treatment methods are possible,” continues Ralf Willems. As the managing director and owner of krebsfruehognition.de, he advises people every day on how they can best protect themselves against cancer using state-of-the-art diagnostic methods. He sees a central problem in cancer prevention in Germany: “The statutory and most private insurance companies only cover the absolute minimum of preventive services against cancer. So if you want to protect yourself optimally, you have to take precautions yourself.”

More than half of all cancers go undetected by conventional diagnostic methods

“The current examination methods can usually only detect a single type of cancer. There are also types of cancer for which there are no specific diagnostic methods at all,” says Ralf Willems. For example, pancreatic cancer, brain tumors, bone cancer, and most types of genital cancer are often not discovered until they are very advanced. This lowers the chances that the condition can be successfully treated. The fact is that these types of cancer, which are difficult to detect, actually represent the majority: Overall, only around 45 percent of all types of cancer can be detected using conventional examination methods.

But even with the types of cancer for which there are preventive programs of private and statutory health insurance companies, there are large gaps in care – for example in the form of age limits for the examinations. Another factor contributing to poor cancer screening coverage is shame. “Many check-ups, including palpation tests and colonoscopies, are very uncomfortable for the patient. That’s why around half of all men and around a third of all women don’t go to all the check-ups they are entitled to,” complains the expert.

Ralf Willems: “PanTum Detect(R) is perhaps the most significant advance in cancer detection for more than 50 years!”

For some time, however, Ralf Willems has seen a ray of hope in cancer prevention: modern tests and diagnostic procedures such as the patented PanTum Detect(R) blood test can detect almost 100 percent of all known types of cancer. “PanTum Detect(R) provides clues not only about certain types of cancer, but also about immune responses that occur in almost all types,” said Ralf Willems. “As a result, almost the entire spectrum of cancer diseases can be detected early with just one simple blood test per year.”

The effectiveness of the test was confirmed in a comprehensive study by the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. In this, researchers tested 142 of 5,114 symptom-free subjects positive for suspected cancer and were then able to confirm cancer in 133 of them in full-body scans – a rate of 94 percent in favor of genuinely positive results.

Modern diagnostic methods thanks to supplementary insurance – an advantage that can save lives

Unfortunately, the statutory health insurance companies currently do not recognize any new diagnostic methods or their results – despite the impressive level of accuracy. “A blood test initially only provides a reliable suspicion. This must then be confirmed,” says Ralf Willems. This requires an MRI or CT scan of the entire body, which costs up to 4,000 euros, which the insurance company is not willing to pay – after all, they do not recognize the test. To ensure that no one is left alone if the test result is positive, the test can only be used as part of the cancer scan program, which then assumes all follow-up costs for the localization.

He recommends the early cancer detection program “Krebs-Scan” from HanseMerkur for currently only 19.83 euros per month in the first year. Employers also have the option of offering supplementary insurance for their employees as part of their company health insurance. In addition to the annual PanTum Detect(R) blood test, the program also includes all other services from diagnosis and treatment to aftercare and support in a single 360-degree all-round package. “The PanTum Detect(R) blood test makes it possible to detect almost all types of cancer without having to visit multiple doctors or go through uncomfortable diagnostic procedures,” emphasizes Ralf Willems. “It can save lives. Nevertheless, the test is not intended to replace the usual check-ups. After all, two are better than one.”

