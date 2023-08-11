As the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” reports, there is probably a large discrepancy between reported and actual corona cases. “Nine confirmed cases have been reported to the health department since July 24, 2023,” explains Nina Eckardt from the press office of the Rheinisch-Bergisch district of the Kölner Zeitung.

Eckardt adds: “Since the measures and the associated obligations were taken some time ago, not all cases are reported, so it can be assumed that there are unreported cases.”

Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all unreported”

It is fitting that the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” spoke to some people who do not appear in any statistics but still had Corona. “I was completely ill for two weeks, I could only lie in bed for a week,” reports a woman who also infected her husband, but did not report to the health department and adds: “We are all unreported.”

Even if the last protective measures were lifted in spring, there is still an obligation to report. Cases like these would show that no real conclusions can be drawn about the future development of Corona, says Eckardt.

