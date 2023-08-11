Home » Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all unreported”
Health

Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all unreported”

by admin
Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all unreported”

As the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” reports, there is probably a large discrepancy between reported and actual corona cases. “Nine confirmed cases have been reported to the health department since July 24, 2023,” explains Nina Eckardt from the press office of the Rheinisch-Bergisch district of the Kölner Zeitung.

Eckardt adds: “Since the measures and the associated obligations were taken some time ago, not all cases are reported, so it can be assumed that there are unreported cases.”

Officially only nine corona cases: “We are all unreported”

It is fitting that the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” spoke to some people who do not appear in any statistics but still had Corona. “I was completely ill for two weeks, I could only lie in bed for a week,” reports a woman who also infected her husband, but did not report to the health department and adds: “We are all unreported.”

Even if the last protective measures were lifted in spring, there is still an obligation to report. Cases like these would show that no real conclusions can be drawn about the future development of Corona, says Eckardt.

See also  War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 23 July. DIRECT

You may also like

The death of 14-year-old influencer Lil Tay has...

The Effects of Excessive Sun Exposure and Vitamin...

From ghosting to benching: that’s how bad many...

Four-year-old boy drowns in a water park in...

Kitchen garden in August: You should do that!

immediately scored after 32 seconds!

World Health Organization Warns of Emerging Covid Variants...

“Children’s day of hyperglycemia”: foodwatch calls for effective...

Gothic 1 Remake: the new trailer shows the...

Eating a healthy diet can reduce the risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy