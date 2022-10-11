One of the most used drugs is undoubtedly Oki, present in the homes of all Italians and used as an anti-inflammatory. Perhaps you do not know that you have this pathology, you absolutely cannot take it.

In the medicine cabinet of all Italians there is certainly at least one anti-inflammatory and usually the most common is Oki. Although it is a drug that can only be purchased with a medical prescription, not everyone knows that there are people who cannot take it due to a very specific pathology. Let’s see what it is.

Oki, here’s the pathology you can’t take it for

Among the most common medicines present in every home, therefore, there is undoubtedly Oki – a real salvation in the case of headaches and more or less light inflammations. Used in moderation it helps us to be able to face a working day or not having to give up the activities we love, but not everyone has stopped to read carefully the side effects it can cause and, above all, in which cases it is absolutely to be avoided.

This drug is in fact made up of an active ingredient called Ketoprofen lysine salt – with anti-inflammatory (ie anti-inflammatory) capacity but there are people who are particularly sensitive to this substance and can also experience serious side effects.

Oki, the side effects it can cause

Once we find out which active ingredient some cannot take, let’s see what side effects it can cause.

The most common are: abdominal pain, hypotension, dyspepsia, rash, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dizziness, vomiting and vertigo. All symptoms that can become particularly acute in patients who have severe liver and kidney dysfunction.

Precisely for this reason Oki must necessarily be prescribed by a doctor – who is supposed to know the complete clinical picture of his patient in order to avoid the intake of substances that can conflict with pathologies or intolerance to a certain active ingredient. .

Although therefore it is a broad spectrum medicine – used both as an anti-inflammatory and in cases of rheumatoid arthritis or painful osteoarthritis – not everyone can take it unless they run into rather annoying (although not lethal) consequences.

