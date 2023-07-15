On the right to an HIV-free future / Interview

PHARMA FACTS

There are still 6.5 years: by then, according to the goals of the United Nations, HIV/AIDS should be over. That would be possible. That shows a new report by the organization UNAIDS. And Martin Flörkemeier from Gilead Sciences, a leading developer of HIV drugs, also knows that this can work, because all the tools are there. A conversation about what still needs to be done in Germany:

“Sexual health counseling for trans and non-binary people should be valued”

“Sexual health and HIV/STI in trans and non-binary communities” – this is the title of a joint study by German Aidshilfe and the Robert Koch Institute. We spoke to the project manager Chris Spurgat from the German Aidshilfe about the results and conclusions – and about what needs to change in order to close blatant gaps in care.

Containing HIV: Good for health, society and the economy

Low- and middle-income countries would need around US$29 billion a year to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. UNAIDS, the United Nations Joint Program, appreciates that. An analysis across 13 African countries now shows that such investments are worthwhile in three ways. Because they would not only save millions of lives – they would have positive consequences for the health of the population, society and the economy.

HIV-PrEP: Of large gaps and white patches

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – a bulky word with a resounding effect: PrEP plays an important role in the plans of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain HIV and AIDS by 2030. It consists of an antiretroviral medicine that can protect HIV-negative people from infection. But access to PrEP in Europe is unnecessarily difficult. Germany’s PrEP map also has many white spots.

