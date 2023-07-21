one dead and over 40 injured, overturned cars

And of a dead e at least 48 injured the balance of the violent explosion that shook the center of Johannesburgthe largest city in the South Africa. The explosion that ripped through streets and sidewalks is thought to be due to a gas leak, although the cause has not been confirmed at the moment.

Terrible explosion a Johannesburg

The explosion occurred on the evening of Wednesday 19th July at the time people were returning from work.

The explosion abruptly moved dozens of parked vehiclessome of which were literally thrown into the air and then violently fell back to the ground.

Blast victim found under car

Is exactly under a vehicle firefighters found the corpse of a man.

At least 34 cars were damaged: some were overturned on their sides, others piled up on other parked vehicles.

Several cars also slipped into the long crater that opened up in the ground.

Damage to buildings is feared

Surveys are underway on the tightness of the buildings involved in the perimeter of the explosion.

To be damaged an area covering five blocks. At least you are the streets affected.

You may be interested Explosion in a restaurant in China due to a gas leak: tragic toll, numerous victims and injured

Some witnesses told local newspapers that the scene looked like that of a apocalyptic movie.

Many people evacuated on Wednesday night due to fears of a second explosion or the collapse of buildings.

After a night of tension, people nevertheless returned to animate the area on Thursday morning, to go home or to go to work.

“We are still looking for the cause of events”said Panyaza Lesufi, governor of Gauteng province, who also added that the damage was extensive.

The company that supplies the gas to that part of the city believes that its pipelines are unrelated to the facts: the company has made it known in a statement that despite the explosion there has been no interruption in supply in the area and that no losses were found.

The authorities are carrying out the findings of the case to examine these claims.

Photo source: ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

