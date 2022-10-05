Home Health Optic neuromyelitis: new selective therapy arrives in Italy that reduces relapses by 90%
Health

Optic neuromyelitis: new selective therapy arrives in Italy that reduces relapses by 90%

by admin
Optic neuromyelitis: new selective therapy arrives in Italy that reduces relapses by 90%

Often confused in the past with multiple sclerosis, Neuromyelitis Optic Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a rare severe autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, including the spinal cord and optic nerves. Those who suffer from it today can count on a new therapeutic chance: Aifa has, in fact, recently approved the reimbursement of eculizumab, a C5 complement inhibitor, as a second-line treatment, following rituximab, in adult patients with positive NMOSD to antibodies to aquaporin 4 (AQP4) with a clinical history of at least one relapse in the last 12 months.

See also  Why do some foods fart so much? Science drops the shot, but this doesn't stink

You may also like

Lung cancer on the rise among women, Berardi:...

The time you go to sleep can put...

Rare disease of children, an international study changes...

Longevity: according to science, this is what makes...

“Recall for microbiological risk”: new Listeria alarm on...

Elementary: physical education becomes compulsory, but there is...

Look me in the eye and I’ll tell...

He dies in his sleep next to his...

Another confirmation: the Covid vaccine is not dangerous...

Elementary: physical education becomes compulsory, but there is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy