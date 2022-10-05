Often confused in the past with multiple sclerosis, Neuromyelitis Optic Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a rare severe autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, including the spinal cord and optic nerves. Those who suffer from it today can count on a new therapeutic chance: Aifa has, in fact, recently approved the reimbursement of eculizumab, a C5 complement inhibitor, as a second-line treatment, following rituximab, in adult patients with positive NMOSD to antibodies to aquaporin 4 (AQP4) with a clinical history of at least one relapse in the last 12 months.