Ansa Two chiefs and two nurses trusted: this is the team that is assisting Pope francesco al Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Holy Father has been hospitalized since Wednesday, on the tenth floor of the building. Massimiliano Strappetti, Bergoglio’s personal health assistant, is also part of the team. And Andrea Arcangeli, director of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican State is also added. Around this nucleus of assistants there are also other specialists, including radiologists, who have clarified the clinical picture of the pontiff.

The Pope’s trusted nurse Constantly monitoring the health of Pope Francis is Strapppetti, to whom Bergoglio dedicated heartfelt thanks when he said that it was his promptness that saved his life. Still, fundamental in the care of the Holy Father is the surgeon Sergio Alfieri, who works in the same hospital and who had followed Francis during the colon surgery.

Constant checks on the Holy Father In these days of hospitalization, the blood tests and those of oxygen saturation have never stopped, while the intravenous therapy of antibiotics and anti-inflammatories continues, which will continue for a few more days to defeat the bacterial infection of the respiratory tract identified by doctors.

Heart and lungs always observed under observation Given Francis’ advanced age, the Pope’s cardio-respiratory balance is kept under close observation and checks on breathing and heart are proceeding in parallel. Professor Luca Richeldi, director of the Pneumology unit, personally treats the respiratory infection, while the cardiological situation is monitored by Filippo Crea, full professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and director of Cardiology.

