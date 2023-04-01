Home Health Pope Francis admitted to Gemelli, two primary doctors and two nurses in the medical team treating the Holy Father
Health

Pope Francis admitted to Gemelli, two primary doctors and two nurses in the medical team treating the Holy Father

by admin

Two chiefs and two nurses trusted: this is the team that is assisting Pope francesco al Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Holy Father has been hospitalized since Wednesday, on the tenth floor of the building. Massimiliano Strappetti, Bergoglio’s personal health assistant, is also part of the team. And Andrea Arcangeli, director of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican State is also added. Around this nucleus of assistants there are also other specialists, including radiologists, who have clarified the clinical picture of the pontiff.

The Pope’s trusted nurse Constantly monitoring the health of Pope Francis is Strapppetti, to whom Bergoglio dedicated heartfelt thanks when he said that it was his promptness that saved his life. Still, fundamental in the care of the Holy Father is the surgeon Sergio Alfieri, who works in the same hospital and who had followed Francis during the colon surgery.

Constant checks on the Holy Father In these days of hospitalization, the blood tests and those of oxygen saturation have never stopped, while the intravenous therapy of antibiotics and anti-inflammatories continues, which will continue for a few more days to defeat the bacterial infection of the respiratory tract identified by doctors.

Heart and lungs always observed under observation Given Francis’ advanced age, the Pope’s cardio-respiratory balance is kept under close observation and checks on breathing and heart are proceeding in parallel. Professor Luca Richeldi, director of the Pneumology unit, personally treats the respiratory infection, while the cardiological situation is monitored by Filippo Crea, full professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and director of Cardiology.

See also  Acute infantile hepatitis scares pediatricians of the Ats vademecum

You may also like

Sinner-Alcaraz, the blue beats the Spaniard and flies...

Covid vaccines, the new indications from WHO experts:...

What vegetables to plant in April and what...

Marco Giallini: “I’m good but I don’t forget...

Gröhe visits school project for resuscitation in Grevenbroich

Isola 17, here is the official cast (and...

Aunt Caterina (the taxi driver of the children...

The alarm of the Quirinale for the “surrender”...

Build your own tomato house from pipes step...

Paratici leaves Tottenham after the inhibition extended by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy