Mourning in Povegliano. It’s missed to the affection of his loved ones and of the thousands of people who knew him also thanks to his work as a doctor, Professor Claudio Lunardi.

Born in Povegliano on 16 August 1953, Lunardi, after the Maffei high school, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, Verona branch, in 1978with the vote of 110/110 cum laude discussing the thesis: “Factors that determine the concentration of the folate binder in human serum”.

Specialized in Internal Medicine and in Allergology and Clinical Immunology he was considered a luminary of the subject in Italy and abroadholder of several patents e author and co-author of dozens of scientific researches in the field of rheumatology.

For the University of Verona, he was director of the School of Specialization in Clinical Immunology and Allergology and lecturer in various Specialization Schools (Internal Medicine, Hematology, Infectious Diseases, Radiodiagnostics, Maxillofacial, Otorhinolaryngology) attached to the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Verona.

The post of the Municipality of Povegliano

