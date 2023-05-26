Premises authorization for new pharmacy offices

X

requirements

Having presented documentation proving the payment of the constitution guarantee

Documentation to present

* Documentation proving the payment of the constitution of the guarantee

* Documentary justification of the legal availability of the premises

* Certification issued by a competent technician, endorsed by the Official College, of the state of the premises, usable area, distribution plant and accesses

* Sketch of location, situation and distances of the premises

Maximum term

No hi it’s over

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

Competent body for processing

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

([email protected])



Observations