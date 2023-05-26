Premises authorization for new pharmacy offices

X
request
requirements
Having presented documentation proving the payment of the constitution guarantee
Documentation to present
* Documentation proving the payment of the constitution of the guarantee
* Documentary justification of the legal availability of the premises
* Certification issued by a competent technician, endorsed by the Official College, of the state of the premises, usable area, distribution plant and accesses
* Sketch of location, situation and distances of the premises
Maximum term
No hi it’s over
Form of presentation
The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].
Competent body for processing
Pharmaceutical Ordering Service
contact
Responsible Service or Section
Pharmaceutical Ordering Service
Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394
Observations