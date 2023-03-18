“Children’s skin is thinner and more sensitive than adult skin and must first develop its own UV protection, especially after the sunless season,” informs the Austrian Society for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (ÖGKJ). The invisible UV radiation therefore intensifies much faster in spring than the ambient temperature.

This means that UV radiation can be strong even at low temperatures. “The face, neck, ears and all other uncovered parts of the body in particular should be carefully sunscreened before going out in the sun,” says Zsolt Szepfalusi, head of the ÖGKJ’s dermatology working group.

