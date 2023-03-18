Home Health Protect thin children’s skin as early as spring
Health

Protect thin children’s skin as early as spring

by admin
Protect thin children’s skin as early as spring

“Children’s skin is thinner and more sensitive than adult skin and must first develop its own UV protection, especially after the sunless season,” informs the Austrian Society for Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine (ÖGKJ). The invisible UV radiation therefore intensifies much faster in spring than the ambient temperature.

This means that UV radiation can be strong even at low temperatures. “The face, neck, ears and all other uncovered parts of the body in particular should be carefully sunscreened before going out in the sun,” says Zsolt Szepfalusi, head of the ÖGKJ’s dermatology working group.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  This is the first time that humans have touched the sun. How can NASA's probe approach the sun without melting? | TechOrange

You may also like

Helping people in need sustainably – how does...

“Arrest Putin for the stolen children”: the Court...

Operate aneurysm as a precaution? – Medicine and...

Burst selfie with Meloni. But weren’t the relatives...

Lose weight on the stationary bike, what is...

Macron and pensions, the government hanging by a...

Alliance for Health Literacy

De Roon and Hojlund sign the comeback success...

Covid. WHO updates definitions and monitoring for variants...

Sport during pregnancy Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy