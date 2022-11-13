In Italy it affects about two million people, or 3.1% of the population. We are talking about the psoriasisa autoimmune disease chronic inflammatory skin. It usually appears for the first time (the incidence is the same in both sexes) between the ages of 20 and 30. A second peak is recorded in the age group between 50 and 60 years. There are five variants that are diagnosed: plaque (over 80% of cases), guttate (about 10% of cases), erythrodermal (less than 3% of cases), inverse and pustular. Psoriasis manifests itself with plaques erythematous and rounded with well defined edges. The patches, which are mainly located in the region of the knees, elbows, feet, hands, scalp and the sacral area, are often covered with whitish scales. Symptoms such as itching, burning and a sense of tension are also associated. Symptoms tend to regress in the summer and then worsen during the winter season.

The causes and treatment of psoriasis

Currently the causes of psoriasis are not known, however it is believed that it plays a fundamental role in its onset genetic component and it stress. In fact, 30% of patients have family members affected by the same disorder. Several researches, then, have shown that the manifestations tend to appear or worsen in conjunction with periods of extreme tension (bereavement, divorce, dismissal). However, others should not be underestimated risk factors come:

Trauma and surgical wounds;

and surgical wounds; Sunburn

Taking some medications : beta-blockers, ace-inhibitors, chloroquine;

: beta-blockers, ace-inhibitors, chloroquine; Infections: streptococcus, herpes simplex, herpes zoster, cytomegalovirus;

Cigarette smoke ;

; Alcohol abuse.

Psoriasis therapy aims to prevent the disease from worsening and to keep symptoms at bay. It is based on topical, oral and biological systemic treatments. No less important is the phototherapy with ultraviolet rays. Science continues to make great strides. University of Michigan scholars came to the conclusion that changing the levels of interferon kappa it alters the severity of inflammation and the production of cytokines that induce the inflammatory state of the disease. This discovery paves the way for new treatments.

Psoriasis and make-up, how to wear make-up safely

Psoriasis sometimes causes embarrassment and discomfort. The right make-up can give you confidence, as long as you follow some simple tips. Nicoletta Bernardini, dermatologist and hospital medical director at the ASL of Latina, first of all focuses on skin care. For the necessary daily facial cleansing you can opt for a detergent non-lipid associated with an exfoliant. The latter should be used twice a week. There crema it is chosen taking into account the type of cute (dry, oily, mixed) and in general it must be hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

Ideal cosmetics contain sunscreen. Make-up must be minimal as too many products would create unpleasant interactions with the skin. Green light therefore to the primer with the smoothing action and to the foundation which evens out the complexion. The corrector it can be used to cover any redness. Beware of powder. The mineral powder can cause inflammation and dry out, better orientate towards a liquid consistency. All eyeshadows containing glitter should be avoided as they are potentially irritating.

Finally, the removal of makeup. Although there are many formulations on the market (cleansing milk, micellar water, foaming cleanser), you must always choose a soothing and delicate product that is able to dissolve make-up without having to rub the skin excessively in order to avoid trauma that does not are good for psoriasis skin.