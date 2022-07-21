After almost five months, the take-off of the cd is approaching. «Psychologist bonus», the contribution only one introduced by the legislative decree n. 228/2021 (so-called “milleproroghe decree”) in favor of people in conditions of psychological distress due to the pandemic. In fact, INPS provided yesterday with the Circular no. 83/2022 the official instructions for submitting applications.

Psychologist Bonus

The contribution, as anticipated by the interministerial Health-Economy decree of last May 31, is usable by all people “in a condition of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological fragility, due to the pandemic emergency and the consequent socio-economic crisis, which are in a position to benefit from a psychotherapeutic path “.

The benefit is recognized only once in favor of the subject resident in Italy at the time of submitting the application and possessing it an ISEE below 50,000 euros. The measure of the benefit is equal a 50 euro for each session to be spent with one of the “professionals” duly registered in the list of psychotherapists, within the register of psychologists, who has joined the initiative. However, the maximum amount that can be used – and consequently the maximum number of sessions that can be used – is graduated in base all’ISEE (see table).

Online application

The request to access the benefit must be submitted electronically by accessing the service «Contribution to psychotherapy sessions», reachable autonomously by the user through the MyINPS portal on the Institute’s website through SPID level 2 or higher, or, through the Electronic Identity Card (CIE) 3.0 or through the National Service Card (CNS). The date of opening (and ending) of the application procedure it will be communicated in the next few days by INPS with a specific message.

Serve l’ISEE

At the time of submitting the application, the interested party must be in possession of a valid ISEE certificate (and of a value not exceeding 50 thousand euros). If the ISEE presents discrepancies and / or omissionsyou have to produce one new DSU in 30 days from the closing of the terms with the information previously omitted or stated otherwise. Alternatively, it is still possible to proceed with the presentation of the application but if the discrepancy found remains, it will be considered inadmissible. It remains possible to rectify the DSU, with retroactive effect, only if the latter has been submitted through CAF and the latter has committed a material error.

The ranking

Upon expiry of the terms for submitting applications, INPS will draw up special regional rankings ordered according to the ISEE value of the applicant and will communicate the outcome of the request to the interested parties via SMS and / or never. In case of acceptance, the amount of the voucher and a “unique code»That the beneficiary must provide to the chosen professional at each session (who, in turn, will use it for reporting and reimbursement purposes).

Please note that the voucher will be spent within 180 days from the completion of the ranking. Therefore, within this period, the interested parties must complete all the planned psychotherapy sessions.

Papers: Inps circular 83/2022