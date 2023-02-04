L’pulmonary hypertension it is a disease capable of causing severe symptoms and also known by the names “pulmonary arterial hypertension” and “idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension”. This serious pathology leads to an increase in the blood pressure in the lungs, which is why it is important to get to one early treatment.

What are the symptoms, causes and treatments? Let’s find out the details in the in-depth analysis.

What is pulmonary hypertension

This pathology, also known aspulmonary arterial hypertension” o “idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension” is characterized by high blood pressure in the lungs.

Between 25 and 50 people per million inhabitants are affected and about 80% of the sick are women.

Pulmonary hypertension is defined as that greater than mean pulmonary artery pressure > 20 mmHg (millimeters of mercury, normal 14 mmHg).

It stands out in pre-capillary and post-capillarydepending on the pulmonary artery occlusion pressure or left atrial pressure. Establishing this difference is very important for subsequent treatment.

An examination of the right heart catheter is necessary for the diagnosis.

In this test, during the examination of the cardiac catheter, the patient is administered an inhaled agent (usually nitric oxide), which allows the pulmonary vessels to be greatly dilated and thus significantly improves the pulmonary artery pressure.

Some centers perform this test under stress, since the trend of pulmonary artery pressure under stress provides additional diagnostic and prognostic information.

Causes of pulmonary hypertension

What is pulmonary hypertension due to?

In part, these are unknown. This disease is known to occur when the arteries of the lungs and the capillaries become narrowed, damaged or blocked: in these cases, the blood can’t flow through the lungs, so increases the pressure within the pulmonary arteries and this causes greater work by the Heart.

Over the time the heart muscle weakens and eventually he is no longer able to pump blood to his lungs.

L’Acute pulmonary hypertension can be caused by respiratory distress syndrome or from a pulmonary embolism.

Lchronic hypertension it can be primary or secondary: in the first case, it can be caused by structural anomalies of the pulmonary veins and arteries, which hinder the flow of blood; in the second case, however, hypertension derives from other pathologies such as circulatory, cardiac or respiratory diseases. Or again: HIV infections, drug use, rheumatic disorders, obesity, sleep apnea, tumors.

Furthermore, it seems that a protein called “endothelin”: the latter, in fact, if present at too high a level in the blood, could cause a vasoconstriction, a decrease in oxygen and a consequent pulmonary hypertension.

Pulmonary hypertension: symptoms

IThe main symptom is shortness of breath effort related. However, the following are also provided as indicators:

fatigue;

shortness of breath when bending over;

generally reduced physical performance;

tightness in the chest;

bluish discoloration of the lips and fingertips;

cardiac arrhythmia;

rapid heartbeat;

palpitations;

thickened jugular veins;

edema in the legs, ankles or stomach;

dizziness;

circulatory collapse;

pulmonary fainting.

Diagnosing pulmonary hypertension and correctly classifying it for the cause is difficult and requires a lot of experience, but doing so can save your life.

Some forms of this condition can be treated with medications, others require surgery. The sooner treatment is started, the better the prognosis will be.

Pulmonary hypertension: diagnosis and life expectancy

When the first symptoms that we examined in the previous paragraph appear, it is advisable to contact a specialist who, through a series of analyzes and tests, will be able to establish the diagnosis and the therapy suitable for the case.

In addition to blood tests, a doctor’s visit and a study of symptoms, more may be required test for more information:

il six minute wald;

the echocardiogram;

on chest x-ray;

the CT;

spirometry;

the polysomnographic.

Entrust yourself to an expert specialist as soon as possible, in order to start treatment promptly.

How long can you live with pulmonary hypertension? The answer, unfortunately, is not the best.

In patients treated on time five-year survival is about 50%. But not everyone responds well to therapy, and the following events can occur:

lack of response to drug treatment;

persistent hypoxemia (insufficient oxygen in the blood);

elevated plasma levels of brain natriuretic peptide or NT-proBNP;

elevated right atrial pressures and elevated mean pulmonary artery pressure;

right heart systolic failure.

Pulmonary hypertension: planned therapies

The therapy chosen by the specialist varies from case to case, depending on the causes that trigger the pathology. In some cases, gods may be prescribed drugs – come anticoagulants, diuretics, potassium supplements and vasodilators. This could be accompanied by a change in diet and lifestyle.

In other cases, surgery may be advisable. The operation is to remove clots, or a lung or heart transplant may be decided.

This is the last resort, in the event that the body does not respond to drug therapy.