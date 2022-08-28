Home Health Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor announced before the end of the year to lock in mid-range mobile phone applications (181889)
Health

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor announced before the end of the year to lock in mid-range mobile phone applications (181889)

by admin
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor announced before the end of the year to lock in mid-range mobile phone applications (181889)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor will be produced with 4nm process technology, but it is not sure whether it will be made by TSMC or Samsung’s 4nm process. The network part integrates the Snapdragon X62 data chip, also supports millimeter wave and frequency band connections below 6GHz, and integrates Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0 power saving technology and other designs, support millimeter wave bidirectional carrier aggregation and dual 5G SIM card usage mode.

After announcing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this year, Qualcomm is apparently preparing to update the processor product called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and it will be locked in existing mid-range phones.

@evleaksThe official promotional materials for the suspected Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor were revealed earlier, which still uses Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU design, the basic operating clock can reach up to 2.2GHz, supports LPDDR5-2750 memory, and can correspond to a maximum capacity of 12GB. The specifications can support 120Hz picture update rate at Full HD+ resolution, and also support QC 4.0 fast charging technology.

The actual model is SM6450, which is produced by 4nm process technology, but it is not sure whether it is made by TSMC or Samsung’s 4nm process. The network part integrates Snapdragon X62 data chip, also supports millimeter wave and frequency band connections below 6GHz, and integrates Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0 to save energy The design of electronic technology, etc., supports millimeter wave two-way carrier aggregation and dual 5G SIM card usage mode.

The wireless network part supports the Wi-Fi 6E specification, which can correspond to a maximum transmission rate of 2.9Gbps, supports 8 x 8 MU-MIMO connection mode, and also supports Bluetooth 5.2 version, which is also compatible with technologies such as LE Audio and Snapdragon Sound.

See also  Chris McKillop, head of Fuchsia OS, has left Google, the mysterious operating system is even a mystery, but it is only certain that it will not replace the existing Android (174949)

For the camera part, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor can shoot up to 180 million pixels of still images, or a combination of 25 million pixels + 16 million pixels, and also supports 13 million pixels each. Three-lens design, the video part supports up to 4K HDR video, and can also shoot 48-megapixel still images at this time.

There is no confirmation on when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor will be announced, but it may be announced at the Snapdragon TechSummit technology conference to be held before the end of the year.

▲(Picture / Taken from @evleakspersonal Twitter page)

You may also like

Oat milk or almond milk? Here is the...

Bassetti “Masks at school? Embarrassing hope” / “Now...

How do strong muscles keep the brain healthy?...

What to add to your dishes to reduce...

Reporter: Friend can unlock my new Google phone...

First case of coinfection in Italy: positive for...

All crazy for BeReal even if more than...

[Technical Essays]James Webb Space Telescope – Technological Essays...

Abdominal pain | Run to the doctor if...

Unboxing | How about the noise reduction and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy