Recipe for a healthy drink

Aronia juice is both nutritious and tasty – it makes the perfect drink. This juice has a wonderfully tangy taste and is high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which is why it’s so healthy!

The fruits of the aronia bush, also called aronia berries, are deep purple in color. Native to North America, the aronia shrub is a deciduous plant. Discover the recipe for a healthy juice below.

Aronia juice recipe

Instructions for making aronia juice can be found here so that you can make the drink yourself.

Ingredients

400 g aronia berries 500 ml water 100 g sugar 1 tablespoon lemon juice

preparation

1. First you need to clean the aronia berries. Aronia berries are available at most grocery and health food stores. You can also get them over the internet. Remember to clean the berries before juicing them. To do this, simply run cold water over the berries in a sieve. Frozen berries should be thawed before juicing.

2. The berries should be placed in a juicer. If you don’t have a juicer, you can use a blender instead. Place the berries in a blender and process until completely smooth.

3. After juicing the berries, fill the juicer with water. You can adjust the juice concentration by adding more or less water. The correct ratio of water to juice is one to one.

4. After that, you should add sugar. How much sugar you add is entirely up to you. Start with 100g of sugar and taste before adding more. You may need more sugar to blend the berries well in the blender.

5. Finally, fill the juicer with fresh lemon juice. You can add as much or as little lemon as you like, but we recommend starting with half a lemon. You can always sweeten the juice if it is too acidic for you. Mix all the ingredients again – you can also add a few ice cubes.

6. Now it’s time to enjoy the freshly squeezed juice. If you wish, you can use a lemon slice as a decorative element in your glass. You can throw in a mint leaf for extra flavor.

