An eggnog cake is the absolute classic at Easter. This year it’s going to be juicier than ever because we’re using cream instead of cream cheese. Carrots give the Easter dessert a fresh touch.

The classic eggnog cheesecake with carrots with a difference

The classic eggnog cake interprets the first recipe differently. With cream cheese, whipped cream, eggs, vanilla sugar and of course eggnog, the filling is delicious and creamy. You need the following ingredients:

120 g flour type 550

8 grams of cornstarch

4 g Backpulver

3 g Natron

3 grams of cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp ginger, minced

60 g walnuts, chopped

100 grams of cooking oil

100 grams of sugar

2 large eggs

2 medium carrots, grated

For the filling:

680 g cream cheese

100 ml eggnog

Bring 115 g sour cream to room temperature

130 grams of sugar

2 large eggs, brought to room temperature

4 grams of vanilla sugar

For the cream:

115 g cream cheese

4 tsp butter, unsalted

170 grams of sugar

1 tsp vanilla sugar

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius. Grease a baking tin or line with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and walnuts.

3. In a large bowl, add cooking oil, sugar and eggs and beat until stiff.

4. Using a large spoon, stir in the carrots, then gradually add the dry flour mixture to the liquid ingredients and knead into a dough.

5. Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for about 20 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. First stir the cream cheese until smooth, then add the rest of the ingredients and also process to a homogeneous mass.

7. Remove the cake from the oven and spread the filling evenly over it. Then wrap the baking pan with aluminum foil and place in the water bath. Bake at 160°C for one hour. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature. Then refrigerate overnight.

8. The next day, mix the ingredients for the cream and spread over the filling with a spoon.

Eggnog cheesecake with cream – quick recipe

A delicious cheesecake for Easter – that’s what the whole family would like for sure. And this year we have a surprise in store. The next recipe is sure to get you compliments. The necessary ingredients:

170 grams of sugar

100 g butter, brought to room temperature

6 tsp cooking oil

2 eggs, medium sized, brought to room temperature

2/3 vanilla sugar

213 g flour type 550

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 TL Backpulver

1/2 tsp salt

85 g raisins

85 g walnuts, chopped

453 g carrots, grated

For the cream:

100ml milk

200 ml eggnog

200 ml Sahne

5 tsp flour type 550

2 tsp vanilla sugar

1 TL Mandel-Aroma

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 180° Celsius, line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Put the sugar, cooking oil and eggs in a bowl and beat until stiff. Add vanilla sugar. Add half of the flour, cinnamon, baking powder and salt and mix the dry ingredients well with the liquid ingredients. Stir in the raisins, walnuts and carrots and bake until golden brown, about 45 minutes. To be on the safe side, do the puncture test and then take the cake out of the oven.

3. For the cream, put the milk, vanilla sugar and flour in a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring constantly, and cook for 7 minutes until the mixture thickens. Take the cream off the stove and let it cool completely. Meanwhile, put the cream and eggnog in a bowl and whip until stiff. Then add to the cooled milk mixture and mix well. Spread the cream over the cake with the back of a spoon, creating waves.

4. Place the cake in the fridge for at least an hour.