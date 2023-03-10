Kidney failure is a condition in which the kidneys are no longer able to perform their functions normally. They therefore fail to eliminate waste or acids, fail to regulate water and salt balance, and also fail to produce hormones. Usually, this condition develops slowly and silently, but after a few months, the first symptoms appear, already in an advanced stage. So let’s go and see what the symptoms are to understand when we probably need to worry.

Renal colic, here are the symptoms that should never be underestimated: “Warning!”

Renal colic is a severe and sudden pain, which is caused by violent contractions of the bowels and hollow organs with muscular walls. First of all we must distinguish this condition in Acute Renal Failure, i.e. when it develops rapidly it is chronic, when it develops slowly and progressively. The chronic one is potentially irreversible when it comes diagnosed at an advanced stage.



However, there are some interventions, nutrition and a correct lifestyle, combined with taking medicines, which can slow down the evolution of the disease. But when you get to a more advanced stage, the only option is the kidney transplant and dialysis. It is important to quickly recognize the symptoms of the acute one, so as to intervene promptly.



Among the symptoms we can note the decrease in urine volume, water retention with swelling of the legs, ankles or feet. Other symptoms could be drowsiness, fatigue, shortness of breath caused by pulmonary oedema, mental confusion, seizures or coma. Obviously the latter are rare symptoms but still real. As far as the chronic one is concerned, we can notice nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, weakness, insomnia.

But also decrease in the amount of urine, mental confusion, involuntary muscle contractions, swelling of feet and ankles, persistent itching, shortness of breath and hypertension. It was also stated in an American study that itching should also be watched out for, as it could be a sign of kidney problems and is a common problem among dialysis patients.