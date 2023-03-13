Home Health Renata Lusin: “Let’s Dance” star about miscarriages – where those affected can find help
Health

by admin
“It was very, very important for me to address this topic. First time for myself. Because I know that’s how I set myself free. It will give me courage. I will have fewer nightmares. It will help me to deal with it mentally and to process it.” Renata Lusin spoke with these words on Sunday evening in “RTL” format “Exclusive Weekend” on a topic that is very important to her: her miscarriages.

“Let’s Dance” star suffered three miscarriages

The professional dancer has lost three children in recent years. But her step forward isn’t just about her. The second reason why she is speaking now: she wants to help other women. “…it’s not a taboo subject. I want women to know: they are not alone!”

Shortly before the start of the new “Let’s Dance” season (“RTL”) in February, the 34-year-old announced that she would not be taking part in the format this year because of her pregnancy. But just a few weeks after the positive pregnancy test, Lusin declared that the baby had not developed. She had suffered a miscarriage, the third.

Number of miscarriages in Germany is increasing

Many women are like Lusin. According to estimates by the professional association “gynecologists online” every third pregnant woman suffers a miscarriage.

“A miscarriage, also known as an abortion, describes the premature end of a pregnancy. The fetus weighs less than 500 g and is not yet viable outside the uterus,” writes the association. This is the case before the end of the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy. Most miscarriages happened – usually unnoticed – in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy (premature miscarriage), due to serious chromosomal changes and malformations, infections, stress or other factors.

Sea Federal Statistical Office the number of stillbirths in Germany has increased in recent years. After a low of 3.5 stillbirths per 1000 births in 2007, the rate has tended to increase since 2010. In 2020 and 2019 there were 4.1 stillbirths per 1000 births. The danger is increased in women under 21 and over 37 years of age, it says there.

If a miscarriage takes place after the 16th week of pregnancy, according to “Frauenärzte im Netz” one speaks of a late abortion. In this case, the child must be born of the mother. If the miscarriage occurs at an earlier stage, a uterine resection is done to completely remove any remaining placental debris and prevent infection.

If a woman suffers several miscarriages, genetic counseling should be considered, the association continues. It may be possible to find or narrow down the cause of the departures.

Where victims can find help

“A miscarriage is a psychologically very stressful situation for the woman or the couple. It helps many women to talk to other affected women in self-help groups,” the association continues.

There are also other contact points for those affected:

