(ANSA) – ROME, 08 FEB – Green light to the possibility for general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, both affiliated with the NHS to the possibility of retiring at 72 and not at 70. In fact, a FdI’s amendment to the milleproroghe decree in this sense. On the other hand, the possibility of postponing the pension for all doctors foreseen in other amendment proposals has not passed.



